The Don CeSar Completes Three-Year Restoration

Florida’s “Pink Palace,” The Don CeSar, has officially unveiled its multimillion-dollar renovation. Managed by Davidson Resorts, The Don CeSar’s top-to-bottom renovation embraced its 93-year history as a Gulf Coast icon, while introducing modern amenities and design and new experiences.
The redesign of the Pink Palace began in 2018, when Florida-based design studio, Edge of Architecture, brought a fresh look to its meeting spaces, guest corridors, exteriors and the 71-room, all-suite Beach House Suites by The Don CeSar. In 2019, The Don partnered with Boston-based Parker-Torres Design to update The Don Boutiques retail experience, The Lobby Bar, Uncle Andy’s Market and Maritana, the property’s fine dining restaurant helmed by executive chef Emily Ferrari.
The final phase, unveiled this month, included the redesign of the beachfront resort’s 277 rooms and suites and introduced a new pool bar with a rooftop deck, new full-service restaurant and a complete restoration of the palm tree-lined front drive.
What to expect: The “new” guestrooms incorporate a beach-inspired aesthetic (think wicker, whitewashed headboards and blush tones). The new Beacon Pool Bar & Lookout offers poolside bites like the Grilled Mahi Sandwich and Pulled Chicken Tostada, a selection of beach-inspired cocktails and a rooftop lounge with views of the Gulf of Mexico. Society Table serves all-day Florida Gulf fare in a sophisticated setting, offering savory handhelds, fresh coastal filets and inland ranch chops. Within Society Table, The Demonstration Room will host regular chef-led activations and tastings (complimentary for guests), such as “How to make your own at-home truffles” or “The secret to making the perfect frosting.”
Opened in 1928 St. Pete Beach’s The Don CeSar is reminiscent of a Mediterranean-style castle with 277 guestrooms, including 36 suites. The National Historic Landmark has six restaurants and lounges; additional hotel amenities include two heated pools, 22,000-square-feet of indoor function space, more than 16,000-square-feet of outdoor space, the 11,000 square-foot full-service Spa Oceana, fitness center, The Don Boutiques retail experience and access to beach rentals and water sports on the hotel’s private stretch of beach. Located half a mile from the resort is Beach House Suites by The Don CeSar with 71 one-bedroom suites with private balconies.
Thomas Fraher serves as The Don CeSar’s general manager.
For more information, visit www.doncesar.com.
