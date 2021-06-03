Windjammer Landing Launches “Just the Two of Us” Wedding Package

Windjammer Landing Villa Beach Resort has launched its “Just the Two of Us” wedding package. The resort is inviting couples to combine their wedding and honeymoon through a personalized package on the island of St. Lucia. The new package allows the couple to exchange vows in a private ceremony; newlyweds can also enjoy a five-night all-inclusive stay, a “Kissing Map” honeymoon tour, a tropical beach ceremony and a three-course candlelit dinner.

About the property: Windjammer Landing is a Mediterranean-style resort on a crescent-shaped stretch of beach. The resort has 216 guestrooms and villas spread across 60 acres. There’s also six swimming pools, a selection of restaurants and bars, a fitness center, water sports programs and a spa consisting of two couple's suites.

“Just the Two of Us” Wedding Package

Ensuring no details are overlooked, a dedicated team of professionals—including a wedding and honeymoon planner—is on hand to curate an unforgettable day and banish all planning worries. The package includes a five-night, all-inclusive stay in an Oceanview Villa, a couple’s head-to-toe spa treatment, a tropical beach arch set-up for the ceremony with an officiant, and a three-course candlelit dinner on the beach. The resort also has the facilities to live stream the couple's ceremony to family and friends back home.

Getting married at Windjammer Landing also allows newlyweds to wake up in their honeymoon destination, with no traveling required. For adventurous couples looking to try something new, a selection of water sports or a scenic sunset cruise of St. Lucia are available. Private evening dining options are also an option.

“Kissing Map of St. Lucia”

Newly launched this year, honeymooners wishing to explore the beautiful landscape of St. Lucia are invited on a unique “Kissing Map” tour of the island lead by a personal tour guide. Newlyweds will be presented with a map of specific island destinations and driven around St Lucia to discover the most picturesque spots to grab a smooch and a wedding photo.

Some of the hotspots on the tour include the Lovers' Rock on the Cove, the Sweetheart Bench, Marigot Bay Viewing Point, Pigeon Island (a National Landmark and one of the most important monuments of St. Lucia's history) and Tet Paul Nature Trail (featuring a stunning viewpoint of the Pitons). The “Kissing Map” itself is a complimentary inclusion in 'the “Just the Two of Us” wedding package, with the tour coming at an additional charge.

Windjammer Landing Villa Beach Resort offers the “Just the Two of Us” Package from $3,500 for two people. Visit www.windjammer-landing.com.

