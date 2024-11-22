WTTC Launches Second Edition of Net Zero Roadmap at COP29

The World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC) has launched the second edition of its “Net Zero Roadmap for Travel & Tourism,” which revealed that the number of global travel and tourism businesses setting climate targets has surged by 27 percent in the past three years, with more than half now actively committed to emissions reduction.

Launched at COP29 in Baku, Azerbaijan, the report found that 53 percent of the 250 leading travel and tourism businesses analyzed have now set climate targets—a significant increase from 42 percent in 2021, when the first “Net Zero Roadmap” was created. Among these businesses, one-third have committed to Science-Based Targets initiative (SBTi) goals, underscoring their dedication to meeting rigorous emissions reduction benchmarks. Notably, the number of companies adopting SBTi targets has more than doubled since 2021, signaling an accelerated effort by the sector to align with global climate standards.

Developed in collaboration with Accenture, endorsed by the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), and supported by the State Tourism Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan, this second edition of the roadmap underscores the urgency of climate action as the sector works towards net zero by 2050.

Building on the foundation of the original roadmap launched in 2021 at COP26, in Glasgow, Scotland, the latest edition addresses the escalating environmental impacts on tourism. It introduces an enhanced decarbonization framework, including new target corridors to guide travel and tourism businesses in setting actionable climate targets. The roadmap highlights that there is no “one size that fits all” solution, as each industry faces its own challenges, with some able to meet their net zero targets earlier than others. A major focus of the updated roadmap, however, is improving sector alignment and transparency, particularly as demand for sustainable travel options grows, with 75 percent of global travelers now expressing a desire to travel more sustainably.

The roadmap also draws on WTTC’s Environmental & Social Research (ESR), which revealed a significant decrease in travel and tourism’s carbon emissions footprint. (According to the latest ESR data, travel and tourism accounted for 6.5 percent of global emissions in 2023, down from a peak of 7.8 percent in 2019, representing a 10.2 percent reduction in the sector’s greenhouse gas intensity, showcasing the sector’s significant strides toward decoupling growth from emissions.)

Julia Simpson, WTTC president and CEO, said, “This updated roadmap is a call to action for every business in travel and tourism. The sector is moving forward, but we mustn’t rest on the laurels. We must work together with greater ambition and urgency to create a sustainable future for travel and tourism. Every step counts towards preserving our planet and the livelihoods of millions.”

The updated roadmap also highlights the role of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) in reducing aviation’s carbon footprint. Reducing emissions by up to 80 percent over the fuel’s lifecycle, SAF has emerged as a cornerstone for aviation’s decarbonization pathway, and the roadmap calls for the expansion of SAF adoption across airlines, supported by investment and regulatory alignment, to accelerate emissions reductions.

It also provides more detailed guidance for small businesses, which represent the backbone of travel and tourism yet face unique challenges such as defining and following a more strategic decarbonization approach. It emphasizes the importance of accessible green financing for small to medium enterprises (SMEs) that can often lack the resources to implement sustainability measures.

Despite these advancements, the report identifies ongoing challenges, both internal and external, that require attention. Measuring Scope 3 emissions remains a complex task for many companies, as does achieving regulatory alignment across regions.

Source: WTTC Research Hub

Related Stories

Marriott Reveals its Top 2025 Travel Trends

The Top 2024 Thanksgiving Travel Destinations: Allianz

Stats: Majority of Americans Will Drive to Holiday Destinations

The Affluent Traveler Collection Symposium 2024: Key Takeaways