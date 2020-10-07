Hurricane Delta Makes Landfall; Tourists and Locals Evacuated

by Matt Turner
Photo by National Hurricane Center

After strengthening into a Category 4 storm in the western Caribbean Sea, Hurricane Delta then weakened before making landfall Wednesday morning near Puerto Morelos, Mexico, on the Yucatan Peninsula, as a Category 2 storm. It had maximum sustained winds of 110 mph, according to The Weather Channel; while still over water, wind speeds topped out at 145 mph. Puerto Morelos is roughly halfway between Cancun and Playa del Carmen.

Currently, there is a hurricane warning is in effect from Tulum to Dzilam, Mexico, including Cancun and Cozumel. A tropical storm warning has been issued for western Cuba and portions of the Yucatan Peninsula. The National Hurricane Center (NHC) says that heavy rainfall will affect portions of Cuba and the northern Yucatan Peninsula through Thursday.

According to The Associated Press, about 39,000 people had been evacuated in the states of Quintana Roo and Yucatan, while roughly 2,700 people had taken refuge in storm shelters in the two states. Quintana Roo governor Carlos Joaquín said Wednesday morning that power had been knocked out for about half of customers in Cancun, Cozumel and Playa del Carmen. He added, however, hotels that did not suffer serious damage could begin to bring their guests back from shelters.

The Weather Channel adds that, due Delta’s small size, it may lose some of its intensity as it tracks over land; however, “a bubble of somewhat warmer Gulf of Mexico water” in its path may cause the storm to strengthen again as it turns northward to the U.S. Gulf Coast. The NHC says that “there is an increasing likelihood of life-threatening storm surge and dangerous hurricane-force winds” along the coasts of Louisiana and Mississippi. Coastal flooding at high tide in some low-lying areas—particularly in southern Louisiana—could also occur. As for rainfall, four to eight inches are expected, while some isolated areas could expect 12 inches.

Read more on:
Weather Destination Information Travel News Hurricane Delta Mexico Yucatán Playa del Carmen Puerto Morelos Cancun Tulum Dzilam Things to Do in Cozumel Quintana Roo Yucatan Peninsula Vacations Carlos Joaquin Gonzalez Mississippi Louisiana

