In Memoriam: Rustom S. Cambata, Chairman of Greaves Travel

Rustom S. Cambata, chairman of Greaves Travel LLC and Greaves Tours LLC, passed away May 18 at the age of 96.

For over 40 years, Greaves Tours, a destination management company and luxury tour operator for India and the Indian Subcontinent, has operated as a family-owned and -managed company, with Cambata leading the way. Greaves Tours is an official DMC for Travel Leaders Group and is a member of the Virtuoso network. Rustom served as the chairman of Greaves Travel LLC since it opened in North America in 1989, and as the chairman of Greaves Tours LLC since 2002. He also served as the chairman of Greaves Travel Limited based in the United Kingdom, since 1979.

“It is with heartfelt sadness that I share the news that my father, Rustom Cambata, has passed away,” said Shahrookh Cambata in a statement. “My father overcame many changes and challenges in life, and found travel to be one of the best industries to work in. He taught all of us the true value of integrity and loyalty, and that family must come before all else. He always looked to the future, and one of his proudest accomplishments was to see three generations of the family working in the business. While he will be deeply missed by all of us, his legacy will live on with our family at Greaves.”

Rustom grew his small family-operated agency from a single location in the United Kingdom to spanning four countries around the world, supporting a myriad of traveler and agency needs. Rustom was proud that several of his children and grandchildren followed him into the travel industry and grew into leadership roles in their own right. He is survived by his children, Anita Captain, Tina Wraith, Mehra Dalton and Shahrookh Cambata, along with his daughter-in-law, Carole Cambata, who will remain responsible for continuing to guide the companies in his vision.

