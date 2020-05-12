Seabourn President Rick Meadows to Retire at End of May

by
Matt Turner
(Seabourn )

After 35 years with Carnival Corporation, Richard (Rick) Meadows will be retiring from Seabourn at the end of May. Meadows is currently president of Seabourn, leading all business and global operations for the luxury cruise line. He has held this position since 2011, when the company moved its headquarters to Seattle from Miami.

Between 2014 and 2016, Meadows also served in an additional leadership role as president of Cunard – North America, assuming operating responsibility for the Cunard brand throughout the North American continent. Prior to his appointment at Cunard, Meadows was in a dual-capacity role, serving as both president of Seabourn and executive vice president of marketing, sales and guest programs for Holland America Line, where he had global revenue responsibility.

Among his previous roles, he was senior vice president of sales and marketing for Seabourn vice president of corporate marketing at Carnival Corporation and vice president of sales and marketing with Windstar Cruises, a former subsidiary of Holland America Line. He also served as director of sales for Carnival Cruise Lines, beginning his career with Carnival Corporation in 1985.

DAILY NEWS & DEALS NEWSLETTER

Like this story? Subscribe to Daily News & Deals!

Featuring breaking news on the latest product launches, deals, sales promotions, and executive appointments. Be sure to sign-up for this free industry daily newsletter.

Meadows is a member of the board of directors for the Cruise Lines International Association (CLIA) in North America. In 2007, Meadows was appointed by former Washington Governor Christine Gregoire to the Washington State Tourism Commission and served until 2010; in 2017, he was named a Fellow by the Culinary Institute of America. He also currently serves on the board of directors for Seattle’s Fifth Avenue Theatre.

Seabourn, the ultra-luxury brand in the Carnival Corporation family of brands, recently announced it was extending its pause in global cruise operations until mid-October through late November, depending on the ship.

Related Stories

Azamara President And CEO Larry Pimentel Resigns

Hurtigruten  Extends Suspension of Operations, Plans Phase-In

Norwegian Cruise Line Opens Sales for 2021-23 Voyages

Close to Home: Onboard Activities on American Harmony

Read more on:
Travel Industry Profiles Cruise Information Luxury Cruises Seabourn Carnival Corporation Richard Meadows Cunard Carnival Cruise Line Holland America Line CLIA

Suggested Articles:

Your Business

Stats: Half of Americans Won’t Fly for 60 Days After “All Clear"

Only 16 percent of respondents said they would fly in a plane on Day 1 after coronavirus restrictions are lifted. Read more here.

by Matt Turner
Caribbean

Jamaica Hires Crisis Recovery Expert to Assist Tourism Rebound

The Task Force has been created to develop scenarios for multiple versions of the future, establish the strategic posture for the sector and more.

by Matt Turner
SBA Loan
Your Business

ASTA Presses SBA to Make Changes to Paycheck Protection Program

ASTA has sent a letter to the Small Business Administration with it recommendations for enhancements to the PPP. Here's what you need to know.

by Matt Turner