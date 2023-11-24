Who’s Where in Travel: New Sales Leaders at Hotels, Cruise Lines

Premier Worldwide Marketing, the global sales and marketing representative for Karisma Hotels & Resorts, recently announced the appointment of Frank Corzo as vice president of sales North America.

Corzo's 25-year background as an industry veteran has equipped him with the tools and insight needed to excel in this new role and ensure a seamless transition for industry partners and travel professionals, according to Premier Worldwide Marketing. His primary focus at Karisma will be to strengthen partnerships throughout the marketplace and craft a loyalty and recognition program aimed at bringing more financial wealth to the travel community.

He will be succeeding Marilyn Cairo, who, for the past six years, has led global sales, groups and weddings at Premier Worldwide Marketing. Cairo has been instrumental in Karisma Hotels & Resorts' success while developing seasonal programming and delivering commercial brand renown for both the Nickelodeon Hotels & Resorts and Margaritaville Island Reserve all-inclusive collection.

Elsewhere, American Queen Voyages promoted Kevin Lorton to vice president of sales. As the former regional vice president for California for American Queen Voyages’ sister brand, City Cruises (also part of Hornblower Group), Lorton brings decades of hospitality experience to his new role focused on leading the sales and revenue management teams, helping strengthen the brand’s customer relationships and driving revenue growth.

Having worked with Hornblower Group for more than 30 years, Lorton has worked with City Cruises’ operations across Northern California, Greater Los Angeles, Long Beach, Orange County and San Diego, in addition to the historic event facility, The Abbey in Balboa Park. His previous roles with the company have included serving as the vice president and general manager of Greater Los Angeles and Orange County, as well as the director of sales and marketing, promotions manager and public cruise manager.

Adding to its team of sales professionals, KSL Resorts announced that Frank Rodgers is its newest global sales director. Overseeing leisure sales—including the retail travel advisor market—as well as the wholesale market, consortia and tour groups, Rodgers will report to Chris Riccardi, KSL Resorts’ senior vice president, global sales strategy.

With over 10 years of hospitality industry sales experience, Rodgers was most recently associate director of Waldorf Astoria’s Grand Wailea Maui resort and was also leisure sales manager for the Arizona Biltmore, another Waldorf Astoria property. Additionally, he was senior sales manager for Waldorf Astoria Beverly Hills, area sales manager for Highgate Hawaii Hotels and sales manager for The Royal Hawaiian. With experience in many facets of the hotel industry, he also worked as a restaurant sales manager for the Sheraton Waikiki and as a complex meeting and event manager for Starwood Resorts of Waikiki.

