AAT Kings Announces New Travel Advisor Incentive

AAT Kings, an Australia and New Zealand guided holiday tour operator, has announced a new incentive for its travel advisor partners across the globe. The tour operator is inviting advisors on the exclusive "A-Listers On Location Top Achiever’s Tour" to a mystery destination. This reward will be available to travel advisors who achieve "exceptional results" during the incentive period, covering all 2025 departure bookings made up to July 25, 2025.

All booked and deposited AAT Kings and Inspiring Journeys guided holidays departing in 2025 will qualify for the "A-Listers On Location Top Achiever’s Tour." Retail partners with the highest number of deposited passengers will be selected to participate. These retail partners may combine sales from all advisors and, if selected, choose one advisor to attend the immersive and off-the-beaten-track tour.

The "A-Listers On Location Top Achiever’s Tour" will consist of a five-day AAT Kings/Inspiring Journeys experience to a destination in either Australia or New Zealand, departing in September 2025. The destination will be revealed across AAT Kings' social channels in May 2025.

The prize will be inclusive of:

Return economy flights from the travel advisor’s nearest major U.S. metropolitan airport to the mystery tour destination

Four nights' hotel accommodation

All-inclusive touring and most meals

Experiences from the operator's product range

A-Listers Top Achievers Awards Dinner

More details on the incentive, including full terms and conditions, can be found at www.aatkings.com/alisters

