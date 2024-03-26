AAT Kings Launches Northern Territory Adventures in Australia

AAT Kings, a guided vacation company in Australia and New Zealand, has partnered with Australia’s Northern Territory to showcase the Outback’s natural splendor and has launched two new "Short Break" tours, offering immersive and vibrant cultural experiences. These Short Break, two- to five-day tours enable clients to personalize their vacations and embark on off-the-beaten-track adventures while being led by driver guides.

Guests will connect with Aboriginal culture on an Uluru Base Walk guided tour or practice dot-painting skills with the Aboriginal Anangu artists of Maraku. They will view some of the world’s most spectacular vistas from a sunrise at Kata Tjuta to the Nitmiluk (Katherine) Gorge with its towering limestone cliffs. Tip: Clients have a last chance to save up to 15 percent on selected tours to Australia’s Northern Territory and 5 percent off its recently launched "Short Break" tours in the region for select departures from April 1, 2024, to December 31, 2024. The offer ends on April 15, 2024.

On the new four-day "Kings Canyon, Uluru and Kata Tjuta Short Break" tour, clients will explore Uluru Kata Tjuta National Park, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, with a visit to the Cultural Centre and travel to the base of Uluru, which is considered sacred by the area’s Aboriginal Anangu people. They will meet an engaging local guide who will narrate the Aboriginal Tjukurpa (creation) stories. Guests will walk with their guide to Mutitjulu Waterhole, who will share the meaning of the 40,000-year-old ancient rock art created by the traditional owners of the land and the spiritual sites surrounding them. Afterward, they will make their way to the Uluru Sunset Viewing area to witness a sunset and admire the largest sandstone monolith in the world. The adventure continues the next day by watching a sunrise at the Kata Tjuta and its 36 giant domes. Travelers will then embark with their guide to scenic valleys and canyons while learning the history, culture and geology of Australia’s Red Centre.

On the new three-day "Kings Canyon and Uluru Short Break" tour, clients will journey through desert scenery from Ayers Rock Resort. They will travel through Curtin Springs Station and view Atila (Mount Conner). On the way to Kings Canyon, their driver guide will provide insights into the history of the surrounding cattle stations. Guests will stay and relax at the Kings Canyon Resort before enjoying a sunset. They will marvel at this place, with its 300-meter-high sandstone walls and views that stretch across the desert. Guests will rise at dawn to make the climb to the rim of the canyon and be rewarded with panoramic views of Watarrka National Park at sunrise. With time permitting, they can go down to the oasis of the “Garden of Eden,” a watering hole surrounded by greenery and rare plant species.

AAT Kings provides travel advisors with the tools they need to succeed and marketing assets to promote deals to their clients. Within the company's marketing toolkit, advisors will find social images and stories, e-signatures, store posters, sales flyers, videos and more.

The tour operator is also launching its newest A-LIST ACCESS podcast episodes, the "Destination Training" series. Hosted by friends of AAT Kings Group, Nick and Yas, the podcast offers a lively, fun and informative journey, providing travel advisors with insights into the latest travel trends, successful selling tips, destination insights, sustainable travel practices and more. Travel advisors can listen to the podcast followed by the interactive course online. To learn more about AAT Kings Travel Agent training, visit www.aatkings.com/a-listers.

