Alaska Private Touring Launches New Site With Custom Itineraries

Alaska Private Touring, which offers travelers a more "private, exclusive, personal and meaningful way to discover and explore Alaska," has relaunched its website, alaskaprivatetouring.com. The company’s new virtual hub showcases 100-plus sample itineraries. Travelers and travel advisors seeking custom-designed adventures can use the site to find an array of exclusive and immersive “only-in-Alaska” experiences, including all-inclusive luxury lodge stays, charter cruises, private personalized family adventures and customized cruise shore excursions.

Both independent and group travelers are able to customize their itineraries to their interests, timeframes for visiting and “bucket list” aspirations. The company’s itineraries are infused with opportunities for wildlife viewing, outdoor adventure and cultural insights—from dogsledding with Iditarod champions to meeting Native Alaskans—while guests choose their routes for exploring Alaska’s many forests, waterways, and state and national parks. All Alaska Private Touring trips include airport meet-and-greets with private hotel transfers, English-speaking driver guides, personally selected Alaska accommodations, select breakfasts, national park entrance fees and taxes and 24/7 on-call traveler support.

On the new site, visitors can browse a breadth of tour categories from summer to winter seasons, lodge-based packages to special occasion-based trips, such as anniversaries and custom group experiences. Sample tour packages feature day-by-day itineraries, route maps and photo journeys and “make it your own” tour add-ons to assist guests in viewing some of their many options. An “iconic experience” video gallery highlights the essence of the Alaska luxury experience depending on different adventures from kayaking among icebergs to private “meet and greets” with wildlife.

For more information about Alaska Private Touring and to browse the company’s luxury travel itineraries, visit alaskaprivatetouring.com.

