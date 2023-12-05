Avanti Launches New FIT Vacations and Experiences in Ecuador

Avanti Destinations has expanded its offering for advisors’ independent travel clients going to Ecuador with two new customizable vacations, three new hotels, and five new tours and experiences. The wholesale FIT tour operator has also partnered with Visit Ecuador to create a new microsite for advisors (content.avantidestinations.com/ecuador).

Within Ecuador, Avanti offers a total of 15 customizable recommended vacations, 45 three-, four- and five-star hotels and resorts, and 18 tours and experiences. The new four-star boutique properties include a safari camp bordering a national park, a colonial-era hacienda lodge built on the grounds of an Inca palace, and a luxury hotel with a spa utilizing thermal waters from a nearby volcano.

The latest additions to Avanti’s 18 tours and experiences in Ecuador are all private tours:

An eight-hour tour of craft workshops—textiles, jewelry, hats, leather goods—as well as produce markets and an orchid farm in the settlements of Chordeleg and Gualaceo , near Cuenca

and , near An eight-hour excursion from Quito to the village of Papallacta and the adjacent Cayambe-Coca Reserve , known for its hot springs, wildlife and high altitude grasslands

and the adjacent , known for its hot springs, wildlife and high altitude grasslands A seven-hour Quito colonial city tour and cooking class of traditional dishes with the chef of a local 90-year-old restaurant, located in a colonial-era house, followed by a chocolate tasting and explanation of sustainable cocoa production

A three-hour chocolate and art experience held in the private wine cellar of the art museum, Fundacion Guayasamin , where clients will taste raw and roasted cacao beans, the finished limited-edition single-origin Ecuadorian dark chocolate creations, and learn about different cacao varieties, the soil they are grown in, fermentation methods and barrel-aging

, where clients will taste raw and roasted cacao beans, the finished limited-edition single-origin Ecuadorian dark chocolate creations, and learn about different cacao varieties, the soil they are grown in, fermentation methods and barrel-aging A five-hour behind-the-scenes VIP guided visit to the pre-Columbian art museum Casa Del Alabado with the curator, who will take clients to the warehouses to see items not normally seen by the public.

Avanti’s recommended vacations in Ecuador run the gamut from short stays in one destination, and cruises in the Galapagos and Amazon to a 12-day “Ultimate Ecuador” itinerary. All Avanti vacations are completely customizable to include additional nights, experiences, transfers and other destinations.

The two newest Ecuador FIT vacations include “The Other Side of Ecuador” (seven days) featuring Bucay, Cuenca and Guayaquil; and “Ecuador’s Natural Wonders” (12 days) featuring Quito, the Amazon region, and a four-night Galapagos Islands cruise.

For more information, visit book.avantidestinations.com.

Related Stories

Metropolitan Touring Launches Trips to Ecuador’s Cuenca

Windstar Cruises Expands to South America

Tour Operators Call to Limit Land-Based Tourism in Galápagos

Extraordinary Journeys Expands South America Offerings