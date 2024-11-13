Brendan Vacations Debuts New Itineraries for 2025 Celtic Travel

Brendan Vacations has a new guided and FIT itineraries including new rail vacations, private chauffeur itineraries and small group guided tours. Aligning with 2025 travel trends, particularly the rise of multi-generational travel, advisors can also take advantage of an exclusive bonus commission offer on scheduled group bookings of 10 or more travelers.

Now through December 31, advisors participating in TTC Tour Brands’ Travel Advisor Discount Program (TADP) can also earn up to an additional $1,500 in bonus commission with $0 deposit when booking groups with a minimum of 10 travelers on new scheduled guided tour group bookings. For the full list of eligible itineraries, advisors can check the TTC Tour Brands Travel Advisor Portal (TAP): https://agents.ttc.com/login

Rail Vacations: Guests can customize their Rail Vacations with new features such as flexible departure dates and adjustable nights in sample itineraries. Select locations without a rail connection are now accessible to travelers on rail vacations via a private driver including the curated properties and activities in Catherine’s Collection. Travelers on Rail Vacations benefit from the support of Local Hosts in most cities who offer insights and recommendations during the visit. Two new itineraries are available to book:

Ireland’s Local Charm & Ancient Culture: A six-day journey that explores Ireland ’s lively capital city, Dublin , including a jaunting car ride in Killarney National Park , home to McGillycuddy’s Reeks , the highest mountain range in Ireland, a day tour on the Ring of Kerry , and a whiskey tasting at the small-batch Teeling Distillery as a MAKE TRAVEL MATTER Experience, a responsible travel activity working to revive the tradition of whiskey stilling in Ireland.

Ireland's South East Discovery: Kicking off in the historic capital of Dublin, this eight-day trip is packed with energetic activities ideal for the adventurous traveler. Activities include cycling the Waterford Greenway, a walking tour of Kilkenny, a visit to EPIC – The Irish Emigration Museum and a MAKE TRAVEL MATTER guided city boat tour of Kilkenny where travelers will discover the biodiversity of the river and experience Kilkenny Castle with a local skipper.

Guided Vacations: Brendan Vacations launches 13 new elevated itineraries designed for more intimate group experiences with enhanced comfort and exclusivity. Both Classic and Small-Group departures are available and include upgraded accommodations, transportation and dining experiences. Select trips will feature “relaxed-start” days, providing extra time for travelers to explore destinations at their leisure.

A dedicated travel director leads each journey with visits to both must-see attractions and unique of-the-beaten-path experiences plus authentic dining experiences from Ashford Castle’s George V dining room to a sustainable farm-to-table experience at 19th Green Guest House in Killarney. Brendan Choice is incorporated into each journey, allowing guests to choose different ways to experience select locations, like a scenic jaunting car ride or hike through Killarney.

Highlights of the new itineraries include:

Enchanting Ireland: This eight-day journey immerses travelers in the wonder of Ireland. Starting in Dublin, highlights include a scenic walk in the Wicklow Mountains , a tour of the Blarney Caste estate gardens led by a gardener on property and a foraging walk with a seaweed advocate and educator at Ring of Kerry to learn about how the plant works to protect the local ecosystem as part of a MAKE TRAVEL MATTER Experience.

Best of Ireland & Scotland: Spanning two weeks, this journey begins in Dublin and ends in Edinburgh , providing a deep dive into the region's iconic Gaelic and Celtic history. Highlights include visits to must-see landmarks such as Cliffs of Moher , and Killarney National Park, whisky tasting in Inverness , and a MAKE TRAVEL MATTER Experience at Giant's Causeway , where travelers will discover the biodiversity and ecosystem that surrounds the geological masterwork and how local organizations are working to preserve it.

Spanning two weeks, this journey begins in Dublin and ends in , providing a deep dive into the region's iconic Gaelic and Celtic history. Highlights include visits to must-see landmarks such as , and Killarney National Park, whisky tasting in , and a MAKE TRAVEL MATTER Experience at , where travelers will discover the biodiversity and ecosystem that surrounds the geological masterwork and how local organizations are working to preserve it. Scenic Scotland, a Women-Only Tour: Designed exclusively for women, this eight-day small group tour begins in Edinburgh and features visits to historic sites, stunning castles, and beautiful lochs—all while fostering a supportive environment for women travelers. Highlights include a scenic ferry from Oban to Craignure, an Islander Harris Tweed handbag workshop and a private afternoon tour with a traditional Scottish tea service with local Sir Ludovic Shaw Stewart on his family’s 10,000-acre coastal castle estate as a MAKE TRAVEL MATTER Experience.

Private Chauffeur: Brendan Vacations is offering a new active private chauffeur itinerary, Ireland Active Adventure which travels from Dublin to Shannon in 10 days, featuring exhilarating outdoor experiences such as biking Killarney National Park and the Gap of Dunloe, hiking in the Early Medieval monastic settlement of Glendalough Valley, the Dingle and Berea Peninsulas, sailing on an open boat in Killarney and a walking tour of the Burren.

All travel styles are available for 2025 and 2026 bookings aligned with market demand. Learn more about Brendan Vacations’ offerings at https://www.brendanvacations. com/ .

