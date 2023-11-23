Circle Line Announces Return of Holiday Harbor Lights Cruise

Circle Line, operator of New York City sightseeing boat tours, is inviting all to embrace the holiday season with the launch of its annual “Holiday Harbor Lights Cruise.” Circle Line will undergo a festive makeover, transforming its popular “Harbor Lights Cruise” into a seasonal “holiday extravaganza” beginning Monday, December 4 and continuing through January 1.

With the ship decked out in lights, garlands, Christmas trees and ornaments, guests can enjoy a full New York City tour from the comfort of the indoor decks and embark on a holiday adventure on the water. Departing from Pier 83, Circle Line will offer a menu of holiday drinks, with a special selection of seasonal cocktails inspired by the "Christmas Spectacular," such as the Rockette-tini, a salted caramel Martini, and the Kick Line, a Rockettes twist on classic rum punch. The menu will also include other holiday-themed beverages like the Poinsettia, Peppermint Hot Chocolate, Irish Coffee and Hot Toddies.

Guests will have the chance to decorate a mini holiday stocking to hang inside, adding their own personal touch to the sightseeing cruise vessel (or, they can take it home with them). In the spirit of giving, Circle Line has teamed up with the New York Chapter of Toys for Tots to provide toys to children whose families may not be able to afford gifts during Christmas. Guests who leave a gift inside the Toys For Tots donation box onboard before December 16 will receive a complimentary Circle Line cozy blanket to keep warm throughout their cruise experience, while supplies last.

For more details, visit www.circleline.com.

