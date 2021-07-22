Context Travel Unveils Multi-Day Tours Across Europe

Educational travel provider Context Travel has introduced Context Journeys, the brand’s first fully planned, multi-day, small and private group tours in cultural capitals across Europe.

Launching in 2022, Journeys will be led by the brand’s network of scholars, many of whom hold PhDs or other terminal degrees in their field and teach at the university level, specializing in fields such as art history, archaeology, cuisine, architecture, history and theology. These experts, Context Travel says, have dedicated their lives to learning the history and culture of these cities and can offer unique insight and connections to provide a deeper understanding and appreciation for the destinations.

The pre-planned itineraries will include hotel accommodations, on-the-ground tours and logistics and most meals, along with experiences exclusively for Context travelers. For example, in Amsterdam, "the small group will tour Rembrandt’s house before heading to dinner in an original canal house to tour a private art collection." As Context’s experts have deep and long-term connections with the museums and locations being toured, each tour participant will receive "VIP treatment."

Since its launch earlier this month, one-third of the Journeys bookings have come as a result of clients who have taken Context’s digital learning programs, "Context Conversations," which were created when the pandemic hit. The program offers live interactive seminars and courses on a variety of cultural and historical topics with the company’s network of scholars. It also gives travelers signing up for Journeys in 2022 an opportunity to meet their experts virtually first, take their classes, and then travel with them in-person with the introduction of Journeys.

A few of the upcoming Journeys tours include "Venice Through the Ages with Dr. Thomas Madden;" "Dutch Art in the Netherlands with Sabry Amroussi;" and "Exploring Scotland with Dr. Alan Montgomery."

Travel agents that book with Context can receive a 10 percent commission. For inquiries, contact Danielle at [email protected] or visit www.contexttravel.com.

