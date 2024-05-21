ETS Tours Launches New Faith-Based Itineraries Across Asia for 2025

Faith-based tour operator, ETS Tours, has launched a series of Christian-focused travel experiences across Asia for 2025. Destinations include India, Thailand, Jordan, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE.
Here are a few highlights:
- The 14-day “Pilgrimage to India: Footsteps of St. Thomas” itinerary traces the path of St. Thomas through Chennai, Mahabalipuram and other locations. Highlights include an evening ceremony at Meenakshi Temple, a houseboat cruise in the backwaters of Kerala, a Kathakali dance drama in Cochin, and more.
- Departure dates: March 10 and October 7, 2025
- The nine-day “Saudi Arabia & Jordan Adventure” travels through Jeddah, Medina, AlUla, and historic landmarks such as Elephant Rock and Petra. The adventure includes visits to the Oasis Heritage Trail, Wadi Disah and Wadi Rum.
- Departure date: December 2, 2024
- The seven-day “India: The Golden Triangle” itinerary encompasses Jaipur, Agra and Delhi, offering travelers the chance to see the Taj Mahal, Amber Fort, and more. Highlights include a rickshaw ride through old Jaipur and visits to Albert Hall and Agra Fort.
- Departure dates: March 22 and October 19, 2025
- The 10-day “Adventures in Thailand” itinerary will explore Bangkok, Kanchanaburi, and other sites. Highlights include the Grand Palace, a visit to the Temple of the Emerald Buddha, a river cruise, and ChangChill elephant experience.
- Departure date: November 5, 2025
- The seven-day “Arabian Wonders” itinerary features luxurious stays in Abu Dhabi and Dubai. Travelers can experience Old Dubai, Al Fahidi Historical Neighborhood, the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque, and more.
- Departure dates: March 15 and November 14, 2025
For more information, call 1-800-929-4387 or visit www.ETStours.com.
