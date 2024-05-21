ETS Tours Launches New Faith-Based Itineraries Across Asia for 2025

Faith-based tour operator, ETS Tours, has launched a series of Christian-focused travel experiences across Asia for 2025. Destinations include India, Thailand, Jordan, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE.

Here are a few highlights:

The 14-day “ Pilgrimage to India: Footsteps of St. Thomas ” itinerary traces the path of St. Thomas through Chennai , Mahabalipuram and other locations. Highlights include an evening ceremony at Meenakshi Temple , a houseboat cruise in the backwaters of Kerala , a Kathakali dance drama in Cochin , and more. Departure dates: March 10 and October 7, 2025

The nine-day " Saudi Arabia & Jordan Adventure " travels through Jeddah , Medina , AlUla , and historic landmarks such as Elephant Rock and Petra . The adventure includes visits to the Oasis Heritage Trail , Wadi Disah and Wadi Rum . Departure date: December 2, 2024

The seven-day " India: The Golden Triangle " itinerary encompasses Jaipur , Agra and Delhi , offering travelers the chance to see the Taj Mahal , Amber Fort , and more. Highlights include a rickshaw ride through old Jaipur and visits to Albert Hall and Agra Fort . Departure dates: March 22 and October 19, 2025

The 10-day " Adventures in Thailand " itinerary will explore Bangkok , Kanchanaburi , and other sites. Highlights include the Grand Palace , a visit to the Temple of the Emerald Buddha , a river cruise, and ChangChill elephant experience. Departure date: November 5, 2025

The seven-day " Arabian Wonders " itinerary features luxurious stays in Abu Dhabi and Dubai . Travelers can experience Old Dubai, Al Fahidi Historical Neighborhood , the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque , and more. Departure dates: March 15 and November 14, 2025

” itinerary features luxurious stays in and . Travelers can experience Old Dubai, , the , and more.

For more information, call 1-800-929-4387 or visit www.ETStours.com.

