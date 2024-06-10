Sightseeing Pass Go City Expands to Prague

Go City, a global sightseeing pass brand, has launched the “All-Inclusive Prague Pass,” its first pass in Eastern Europe. The new pass enables travelers to experience a selection of the city’s best sights at the best price. Key attractions, tours and experiences include Prague Castle (a UNESCO World Heritage Site), Žižkov TV Tower Observatory, Prague Zoo, Aquapalace Prague and more.

The “Go City All-Inclusive Prague Pass” offers four exclusive attractions not available on any other sightseeing passes: Aquapalace Prague, Madame Tussauds, Story of Prague Museum and the City Sightseeing Hop-On Hop-Off Bus Tour. Additionally, the digital pass unlocks access to a variety of attractions from popular landmarks, local hotspots and experiences, including Prague Castle; Pilsner Urquell Experience; Prague Jewish Quarter; Žižkov TV Tower Observatory; One-hour River Cruise; Premium tasting and exhibition at R. Jelínek Slivovitz Museum; Gallery of Steel Figures Prague; IAM Illusion Art Museum Prague; Kingdom of Railways; Old Jewish Cemetery; St. Vitus Cathedral; Walking Tour: Prague Old Town, Charles Bridge, Kafka, Jewish Quarter; Golden Lane; Museum of Bricks; Audiovisual Light Art at Lumia Gallery; MinigolfPark Maniny; Museum of Senses Prague; Old-New Synagogue; Old Royal Palace; Museum Kampa Central Gallery Prague; The Werich Villa Art Centre; Spanish Synagogue; St. George‘s Basilica; Maisel Synagogue; Pinkas Synagogue; Klausen Synagogue; Robert Guttmann Gallery; and Ceremonial Hall.

Prague brings Go City’s global footprint to 31 destinations across four continents. Other European destinations include London, Paris, Rome, Amsterdam, Vienna, Barcelona, Madrid, Dublin, Gothenburg and Stockholm.

The “All-Inclusive Prague Pass” is available from one to five consecutive calendar days, and ranges from €59 (approximately $63.79) for adults and €34 (approximately $36.76) for children (three to 16 years old) for a single day, to €129 (approximately $139.47) for adults, €89 (approximately $96.22) for children for five days. The passes offer up to 50 percent savings compared to buying individual tickets directly from the attraction, and can be purchased online or through the Go City app available via Apple Store and Google Play.

For more information, visit www.gocity.com.

Related Stories

The Mozart Prague to Join Sofitel Legend's Portfolio

History Lives On in Prague’s Castle Quarter

Former Alcron Hotel Reopens as Almanac X Prague

Big Bus Tours Expands Global Presence With Four New Cities