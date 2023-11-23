Big Bus Tours Expands Global Presence With Four New Cities

Big Bus Tours, a global operator of open-top sightseeing bus tours, announced several new cities in the last two years: Munich, Madrid, Boston and Prague, marking the continued recovery from the pandemic and growth of the Big Bus Tours’ portfolio.

Munich was the 23rd city in the ever-growing Big Bus Tours global portfolio, joining in May 2022, following a brand license agreement between Big Bus Tours and local operator Münchener Stadtrundfahrten. With existing routes remaining the same, visitors on the Big Bus tour can continue to discover and explore the best of the city, including Marienplatz, National Theater, the Eisbach, Viktualienmarkt, Palace Nymphenburg and Olympic Parc, among many other landmarks.

In May 2023, Big Bus Tours announced the launch of Madrid, which marked Big Bus Tours' debut in Spain. Big Bus Madrid has introduced its operation with a once-round panoramic day tour live guided in English and Spanish, passing buildings like Palacio de Cibeles, Estación de Atocha, cultural icons like the "Big Three" museums, and lush parks, including the Reales Jardines botánicos. Big Bus Madrid also offers a Night Tour and, for the Christmas season, the famous Madrid Navibus Tour.

In October 2023, Big Bus Tours launched its ninth U.S. city, Boston, steeped in American history. Also introducing Big Bus Tours with a single-ride ticket, Boston offers a 90-minute tour narrated by entertaining live guides. The Red Loop travels through Boston's must-see neighborhoods, including historic Downtown, North End and Beacon Hill, to name a few, and passes iconic landmarks like Massachusetts State House, Boston Common, the USS Constitution, and many more. (Boston joins Chicago, Las Vegas, Miami, New York City, Philadelphia, San Francisco, Los Angeles, and Washington D.C. in Big Bus Tours’ U.S. lineup.)

The very same month saw Big Bus Tours venture into the Czech Republic for the first time, adding the "City of a Hundred Spires," Prague, into the mix. Prague was the 26th city in the Big Bus Tours global family; it is perfect for open-top sightseeing, giving visitors the freedom to hop on to discover and hop-off to explore the city’s sites, from the iconic Prague Castle and Charles Bridge to famous areas including the Old Town Square and Petřín Hill.

For further information, visit www.bigbustours.com.

