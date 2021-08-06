Intrepid Travel Institutes Mandatory Vaccination Policy

In a bid to rebuild the global tourism industry, Intrepid Travel has launched a new campaign, which aims to improve vaccine access and education, mandate vaccines for all travelers and tour leaders, and donate $100,000 AUD (around $73,605 USD) for the cause of global equitable access to COVID-19 vaccines.

According to the adventure travel company, current data shows only 0.3 percent of doses worldwide have been administered in low-income countries, a number that must be corrected to save lives and restart economies. In addition, as part of the campaign, Intrepid has introduced a new mandatory vaccination policy for all travelers and tour leaders from September 1, 2021. Until now, the company required either proof of vaccination or a negative test within 72 hours.

Intrepid has started mobilizing its 23 operational offices across five continents to offer on-the-ground support ranging from logistical and transportation resources to training and education. For example, in Cuzco, Peru, the company offered free transportation to a vaccination hub for trekking porters and their families, as well as accommodation. In Sri Lanka, to help address vaccine hesitancy, Intrepid hosted an information and Q&A session with a member of the World Health Organization to provide tour guides with access to quality information and education about COVID-19 vaccines.

Globally, the company has also offered paid vaccination leave to make it easier for all staff to receive vaccinations as soon as they are eligible.

Intrepid’s philanthropic arm, The Intrepid Foundation, has committed to raise $100,000 AUD for UNICEF Australia, including an upfront kickstart donation of $50,000 AUD to their “Give the World a Shot” fundraising appeal. UNICEF is leading the vaccine procurement and supply operation on behalf of the Global COVAX Facility, which will see two billion vaccine doses delivered in 190 countries by the end of 2022.

For more information, visit www.theintrepidfoundation.org.

