Leisure Pass Group Rebrands as "Go City"

Multi-attraction pass company, Leisure Pass Group has announced a strategic rebrand to "Go City." For one price, Go City passes give customers access to a wide range of attractions and tours with no further payment at the gate, thereby allowing visitors the freedom to do what they want, when they want. The rebrand to Go City follows its expansion to more than 25 cities spread across four continents, with the most recent additions of Amsterdam and Stockholm.

While continuing to allow travelers to visit a range of attractions, including museums, observation decks, cruises, theme parks and under-the-radar spots, on their own terms, the company will also focus on new brand pillars: "Go Save," allowing travelers to see more and pay less, as Go City offers savings versus buying tickets at the gate; "Go See it All," giving travelers and locals a chance to see and experience more with an extensive attraction line-up, ranging from iconic landmarks to unmissable experiences; and "Go Your Way," giving travelers the freedom to see what they want, when they want. Users can plan their itineraries in advance, or be spontaneous and choose attractions as they go, and have the freedom to change their plans on the fly.

"Go City provides travelers with peace of mind with its contactless, mobile passes and the ability to change plans," said Go City CEO Jon Owen in a press announcement. "Because of this confidence in our product, customers feel more comfortable booking their travel further out—nearly 30 percent of recent sales are for three or more weeks in the future."

Go City is seeing strong sales as markets reopen. The company's increase in sales is representative of a wider, positive travel outlook as destinations and attractions welcome back visitors. Some destinations have already seen demand grow from where it was in 2019. By the end of H1 2021, Orlando pass sales have seen a 49 percent increase compared to the same period in 2019, while Miami experienced a 56 percent increase in sales during the same period. Go City has also recorded a return of international summer travel to New York City, with travelers from Mexico and South America boosting demand.

For more information, or to book a pass with Go City, visit gocity.com.

