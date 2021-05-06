Baha Mar to Open Baha Bay Water Park This July

Baha Mar, home to a Grand Hyatt, SLS and Rosewood hotel properties, this week revealed the upcoming debut of Baha Bay opening July 2, 2021, exclusively available to Baha Mar guests. The new beachfront water park will be the latest addition to Baha Mar’s guest amenities and offerings.

Set on 15 oceanfront acres, $200 million Baha Bay will have 24 water slides, a dueling water coaster, group raft rides, a wave pool, an action river winding through a tropical landscape, a first-of-its-kind Surf Simulator and more. Along with Baha Bay’s array thrilling water slides and attractions, the park will also include splash zones for kids of all ages, beachside tranquility and well-appointed cabanas for additional privacy, entertaining and relaxation.

Guests will be able to enjoy the one of the Baha Bay Beach Club’s infinity pools overlooking the sea, indulging in multiple al fresco dining options and world-class culinary concepts, or trying your luck at (according to Baha Mar) the only outdoor casino gaming pavilion inside a waterpark. As for those dining options, Baha Bay will offer a selection of culinary concepts at The Market, home to Cleo Grill, Sam’s Crispy Chicken, Plant Nation and Chill. Additional individual restaurants include the famed Sugar Factory, Umami Burger and Barracuda food trucks.

Simultaneously, Baha Mar will reopen the Baha Bay Beach Club, which has 15 full-service private cabanas, daybeds, infinity pools and poolside lounge areas. Baha Bay Beach Club is also home to 25°N restaurant, serving coastal California-inspired bites and drinks.

For more information, visit www.bahamar.com.

