New Avanti Brochure Highlights Less-Touristed Cities in Germany

The German National Tourist Office (GNTO) and travel specialist Avanti Destinations have launched a joint campaign to educate advisors and inspire their FIT clients to plan future travel to any of 17 less well known, but historically important cities around Germany.

The “Historic Highlights” campaign consists of a 54-page downloadable e-brochure, “Germany’s Heritage Cities,” and is designed to pass along to clients. Tip: Avanti is also offering advisors a $25 per passenger gift card for each Travel Management Service Fee (deposit) received.

The 17 historic cities are:

Aachen , a Roman spa town and imperial city of Charlemagne with one of the oldest cathedrals in northern Europe

, a Roman spa town and imperial city of with one of the oldest cathedrals in northern Augsburg , a rich Renaissance trading and banking hub

, a rich trading and banking hub Bonn , founded by the Romans, Beethoven ’s birthplace, and the former capital of West Germany

, founded by the Romans, ’s birthplace, and the former capital of Erfurt , boasting one of Europe’s best-preserved medieval centers and the university where Martin Luther studied

, boasting one of Europe’s best-preserved medieval centers and the university where studied Freiburg , on the edge of the Black Forest and home to a medieval town center and canals

, on the edge of the and home to a medieval town center and canals Heidelberg , home to Germany’s oldest university and the ruins of a castle overlooking the Neckar River

, home to Germany’s oldest university and the ruins of a castle overlooking the Koblenz , at the confluence of the Rhine and Moselle Rivers and the crossroads of conflict from Roman times through the 20th century

, at the confluence of the and and the crossroads of conflict from Roman times through the 20th century Lübeck , once the capital of the powerful Hanseatic League and a UNESCO World Heritage Site thanks to its well-preserved Gothic and Medieval buildings

, once the capital of the powerful and a thanks to its well-preserved Gothic and Medieval buildings Münster , home to a Romanesque cathedral, medieval market square from its glory days as a Hanseatic trading town, and baroque palace

, home to a Romanesque cathedral, medieval market square from its glory days as a Hanseatic trading town, and baroque palace Osnabrück , the only German city within a national park, has brick medieval architecture, as well as early modern buildings

, the only German city within a national park, has brick medieval architecture, as well as early modern buildings Potsdam , home of Frederick the Great ’s answer to Versailles—the Rococo-style Sanssouci Palace —and the site of the 1945 Potsdam Conference, where the Allies decided how to administer Germany at the end World War II

, home of ’s answer to Versailles—the Rococo-style —and the site of the where the Allies decided how to administer Germany at the end Regensburg , often called “ Italy ’s northernmost city” for its medieval Old Town with winding narrow streets and tall towers

, often called “ ’s northernmost city” for its medieval with winding narrow streets and tall towers Rostock , a medieval shipbuilding center and colorful port city of the Hanseatic League

, a medieval shipbuilding center and colorful port city of the Hanseatic League Trier , Germany’s oldest city, known as “the second Rome ” for its high concentration of Roman ruins, and is renowned for its Riesling wines

, Germany’s oldest city, known as “the second ” for its high concentration of Roman ruins, and is renowned for its Riesling wines Tübingen , which has half-timbered houses on a cobblestoned town square and a castle museum housing 40,000 year old Ice Age artifacts found locally

, which has half-timbered houses on a cobblestoned town square and a castle museum housing 40,000 year old artifacts found locally Wiesbaden , one of Europe’s oldest spa towns, with mineral springs enjoyed since Roman times

, one of Europe’s oldest spa towns, with mineral springs enjoyed since Roman times Würzburg, first settled in prehistoric times, then by Romans, Celts and Franks, but best known for its UNESCO World Heritage Site, the Würzburg Residence, an immense baroque/Rococo palace

New Itinerary and Private Tours

Tubingen Castle

The new e-brochure, which includes a GNTO-prepared video, not only provides descriptions of the historical significance and sights of each city, but also suggests specific hotels, experiences and suggested itineraries offered by Avanti, which can be modified to include the client’s choice of heritage cities.

Five customizable Avanti itineraries, including one that is new, are described in the new e-brochure: “The Castle Road,” “Franconian Favorites,” “The Romantic Road,” “Taste of Bavaria” and the new “Regensburg Regional Highlights,” a four-day/three-night stay with a private tour.

There are four new private tours introduced in the e-brochure, as well. Two new private walking tours are in Regensburg—one emphasizing medieval sites, the other a general history tour with a traditional lunch and beer. In Freiburg, Avanti has added a private walking tour of a farmer’s market with tastings and a private driving tour of villages in the Black Forest.

Also available are day and evening river cruises on the Rhine and Neckar rivers, private city walking tours and private castle tours—some including beer or wine-tasting.

For more information, log onto the advisor portal at book.avantidestinations.com.

Related Stories

Avanti Promotes FIT Vacations Using Manchester as Gateway

Tracking an Emerging Trend: Women's Group Touring in Europe

The Travel Corporation Plans to Go Carbon-Neutral by 2030

Globus to Resume International Operations in June