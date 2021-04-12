Globus to Resume International Operations in June

As a result of improving travel conditions, the Globus family of brands has announced that it will resume international operations in June for the first time since last March. Globus and Monograms will return to international travel, while also expanding domestic offerings for regional travelers in Australia, New Zealand and the United Kingdom for both Globus and Cosmos. In addition, Globus will be operating domestic vacations in May.

“We are thrilled to welcome travelers back to the world,” said Scott Nisbet, chief executive officer for the Globus family of brands. “We have spent the last year preparing for the day when we can resume travel and look forward to sharing with travelers the incredible vacation they’ve been dreaming of, looking forward to and deserve.”

Nisbet added that Globus’ international operations will restart in Iceland, Costa Rica and Ecuador “with hopes of expanding travel opportunities in additional destinations throughout the summer months, as more people are vaccinated and more borders open.”

For guests whose planned vacations will not operate in the coming months, the Globus family of brands has provided them with flexibility and a “Peace of Mind Travel Plan,” ensuring want-to-be travelers the opportunity to request a refund or simply move their plans to a later date, a different location or even an alternate brand and travel style easily, risk-free and without penalty.

In February, the Globus family of brands—comprising Globus, Cosmos, Avalon Waterways and Monograms—announced it would accept proof of a COVID-19 vaccine for travelers traveling with its brands. If a traveler does not have this, they will be required to show proof of a negative test result or virus immunity in order join its tours, river cruises and independent vacation packages.

For more information, visit www.globusjourneys.com.

