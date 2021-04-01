Guy Young Named U.S.A. President of Insight Vacations and Luxury Gold

Insight Vacations and Luxury Gold have announced the appointment of Guy Young as their U.S.A. president, effective immediately. Young was formerly the chief engagement officer for The Travel Corporation (TTC), the parent company for the brands, along with Trafalgar, Brendan Vacations, Red Carnation Hotels, Contiki, African Travel, Inc., Uniworld Boutique River Cruises and U by Uniworld.

Young assumed the role as chief engagement officer for TTC in September 2016 with the main goal of expanding its sales and executive presence, which included the opening of an office in Manhattan. He worked closely with the executive leadership team to identify collaborative opportunities between the brands and with consortia partners. TTC adds that he has always been and always will be proactive in supporting the company’s travel advisor partners and recognizes how important they are to guided touring brands like Insight Vacations and Luxury Gold.

Young will be replacing Jon Grutzner, who held the role for the past three years.

During his 20 years with The Travel Corporation, Young has held several executive positions; prior to his role as chief engagement officer for TTC, he was the CEO of Uniworld Boutique River Cruise Collection for 10 years and the president of The Travel Corporation in Canada for six years.

Young is a graduate from Southern Methodist University in Dallas, Texas, where he earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration. He has also participated in several leadership and management programs, including the executive management program at INSEAD in Fontainebleau, France. Young was born in Johannesburg, South Africa and has lived most of his adult life in the United Sates.

Related Stories

Celestyal Cruises Names New BDM for Western U.S., Canada

TTC Launches New Travel Protection Programs With COVID Coverage

Zemi Beach House Adds New Director of Sales & Marketing

Uniworld, U By Uniworld Debut "Make Travel Matter" Experiences