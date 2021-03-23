Tanzania Association of Tour Operators Begins Tourism Recovery Efforts

Tanzania is looking to restart its tourism efforts. To note, the Tanzania Association of Tour Operators (TATO) has selected CornerSun Destination Marketing, a full-service consulting firm specializing in promoting African tourism destinations to the North American market, to lead its tourism recovery strategy amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

The partnership is part of a concerted effort to revive Tanzania’s tourism industry and soften the long-term economic impact of the coronavirus outbreak following international travel restrictions and lockdowns. CornerSun will combine its targeted communications expertise and travel trade relations in the North American market to amplify awareness and visibility of the destination.

Sirili Akko, CEO of Tanzania Association of Tour Operators, added in a press announcement that he is grateful to the United Nation Development Program (UNDP) for supporting TATO’s efforts to diversify its marketing strategy in order to attract more visitors and boost tourism numbers in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. TATO, under the support of the UNDP, is currently implementing its “Tourism Recovery Strategy” to help spur business, recover thousands of lost jobs and generate revenue for the economy. The Tanzania Association of Tour Operators is also playing a role in connecting businesses and individuals within the trade to facilitate knowledge sharing, best practices, trading and networking across the industry’s value chain.

Ngorongoro Crater Lake

Representing over 300 tour operators, TATO is a leading lobbying agency for the tourism industry in Tanzania, which earns roughly $2.05 billion per year for the economy, equivalent to 17 percent of the country’s GDP.

Situated on the eastern coast of Africa, Tanzania is home to Mount Kilimanjaro, the tallest mountain in Africa, and Serengeti National Park, one of the world’s largest and most popular game reserves. But Tanzania’s “awe” extends well beyond its wildlife and landscapes. From remote tropical beaches to encounters with the famous Maasai tribe to strolls through flower-clad meadows at Kitulo National Park, Tanzania is filled with plenty of hidden gems waiting to be discovered.

CornerSun provides full-service marketing, communications and strategic consulting services including planning, training and long-term economic development. Together with TATO, the agency will activate a strategic marketing and communications plan for the destination that includes traditional media relations, COVID-19 crisis support and guidance, and targeted engagement with the North American travel trade. Other African destinations that have been supported by CornerSun in similar capacities include Kenya, Uganda, Seychelles, Malawi, Zimbabwe, Botswana, Sierra Leone and Ethiopia.

