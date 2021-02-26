WorldTowning Resumes Immersive Group Tours in Late 2021

WorldTowning Voyages—a family-owned and hosted immersive group travel company—will resume its travel experiences in October, following a brief hiatus during the global pandemic.

WorldTowning Voyages has chosen Morocco for their first tour of the season. Jessica and Will Sueiro, co-founders of WorldTowning, together with their two teenage children, fully immersive experiences that take travelers beyond the façade of a typical group trip. The family only offers trips in destinations in which it has spent a minimum of three months (and sometimes up to a year) living amongst the locals. These tours are offered in communities where they have formed bonds with locals eager to share the deeper side of their culture with foreigners.

In 2020, WorldTowning Voyages made the decision to pause their group trips during the coronavirus outbreak rather than modify them. During this pause they built half a dozen new tours to take place in 2022, with a focus on deeper intentions, connections, and even more local experiences.

DAILY NEWS & DEALS NEWSLETTER Like this story? Subscribe to Daily News & Deals! Featuring breaking news on the latest product launches, deals, sales promotions, and executive appointments. Be sure to sign-up for this free industry daily newsletter. Subscribe Now

In light of the coronavirus vaccine and the efficiency in which it is being rolled out, it is anticipated that Morocco will be a prime destination come October, however, WorldTowning Voyages will require its guests to follow the local regulations pertaining to COVID-19 safety, including the requirement for all clients to obtain a negative COVID test prior to arrival and wear a mask. Travelers will also be required to carry valid travel insurance.

Good to know: Travel advisors will receive commission for all tours sold.

For more information, visit www.worldtowningvoyages.com.

Related Stories

Avanti Launches FIT and Group Travel to Egypt

The Spain Collection and Casablanca Tours Join Lush Experiences

Globus Family of Brands Updates Pre-Trip Health, Safety Measures

Trafalgar to Operate Civil Rights Itinerary Across U.S. South