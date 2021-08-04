Pleasant Holidays and Journese Expand Europe and U.K. Product

With more countries reopening to U.S. travelers, Pleasant Holidays and its luxury brand, Journese, have announced the expansion of their Europe and United Kingdom product with the addition of more than 160 hotels and 90 private or semi-private tours. The expansion also includes over a dozen new destinations in Croatia, England, France, Italy, Montenegro and Slovenia.

According to Pleasant Holidays President and CEO Jack E. Richards, with the latest expansion, the tour operator’s Europe and U.K. portfolio now stands at 667 hotels across 23 countries.

“In addition to adding more hotel product in primary European destinations like Greece, London, Paris, Rome, Amsterdam, Budapest and Barcelona, we’ve expanded our portfolio to include more secondary destinations for seasoned travelers looking to explore deeper, as well as fascinating port cities ideal for pre- and post-stays for popular Europe river and ocean cruises,” Richards said.

Additions to the Pleasant Holidays and Journese Europe and United Kingdom product line include hotels and activities in Dubrovnik, Split and Zagreb in Croatia; Birmingham, Liverpool, Manchester, Stratford Upon Avon and York in England; Lyon, France; Trieste and Verona, Italy; Tivat, Montenegro and Ljubljana, Slovenia.

Private and semi-private airport transfers and 350 sightseeing tours are available in Amsterdam, Barcelona, Berlin, Budapest, Dublin, Dubrovnik, Edinburgh, Florence, Glasgow, Istanbul, Lisbon, Madrid, Milan, Prague, Rome, Split, Venice and Zagreb. Tour options range from popular attractions, such as museums and historic sites, to walking tours that explore off the beaten path to foodie tours that offer an authentic taste of local life to outdoor adventure exploring Plitvice Lakes National Park in Croatia.

Pleasant Holidays and Journese also offer all major international airlines plus complete cruise vacation packages for European river and ocean cruises for 2021, 2022 and 2023. Cruise partners include AmaWaterways, Scenic Luxury Cruises & Tours, Norwegian Cruise Line, Windstar Cruises, Iceland ProCruises and Emerald Waterways.

Europe and United Kingdom air and hotel vacations can be booked online via the travel-advisor-only booking engines PleasantAgent.com and Journese.com. Travel advisors can book everything their clients need in one transaction, including multi-destination itineraries, flights, airport transfers, hotels, commissionable activities, travel protection plans including “Cancel-For-Any-Reason” coverage with 100 percent commission protection and more. The company’s newest “Need to Know Before You Go” infographic helps travel advisors keep up to date with the latest entry requirements for Europe and England.

