Pleasant Holidays and Journese Expand Mexico Product

Pleasant Holidays and its luxury brand Journese have announced the expansion of their Mexico product portfolio with two new destinations plus more than 20 additional resorts in their most popular beach resort areas. The addition of Merida and Isla Mujeres brings the company’s Mexico portfolio to 18 destinations offering more than 300 hotels and resorts, including all-inclusive, adults-only and family-friendly options.

“Our Mexico vacation bookings are setting all-time records this year, exceeding 2019 levels,” said President and CEO Jack E. Richards.

At Merida, a colonial city originally built using stones from temples in the ancient city of Tho – the center of Mayan culture – guests can explore the area’s many Mayan archaeological sites, including Chichen Itza. Pleasant Holidays' and Journese’ Merida resort selection includes Hacienda Temozon, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Temozon Sur, which traces its history back to 1655. Commissionable optional tours include the half-day Gastronomic City Tour, the eight-hour Izamal Adventure on ATV, and the eight-hour Uxmal & Traditions tour, which combines Mayan archaeology and culture with a home-cooked brunch with a local family. Travelers can fly nonstop to Merida from Houston and Miami.

A small island off the northern coast of Cancun, Isla Mujeres offers romance, wellness and seclusion just a short ferry ride off the Yucatan peninsula. Pleasant Holidays and Journese now offer Zoetry Villa Rolandi, an intimate, boutique resort offering "Endless Privileges."

In addition to the two new destinations, Pleasant Holidays has added five new resorts in Cancun, 15 in Riviera Maya and three in Riviera Nayarit, including hotels by One &Only and Four Seasons. Travel advisors can book everything their clients need for a Mexico vacation — flights on all major airlines, airport transfers, resort accommodations, commissionable tours and activities, travel protection coverage with cancel-for-any-reason and commission protection options, and more — in one convenient transaction at PleasantAgent.com or Journese.com.

