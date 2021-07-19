Hilton Expands All-Inclusive and Luxury Portfolio in Mexico

As tourism in Mexico continues to rebound, Hilton has announced the signing of three managed beachfront resorts, expanding its all-inclusive and luxury portfolio in the country. The new additions—Hilton Vallarta Riviera All-Inclusive Resort, Hilton Tulum All-Inclusive Resort and the Conrad Tulum—will be part of Hilton's growing Mexican portfolio, which has over 70 hotels open and more than 30 in the development pipeline.

Hilton Vallarta Riviera All-Inclusive Resort is expected to convert in Q4 2021. Situated between the beaches of the Bay of Banderas and the Sierra Madres Mountain, the 444-room resort has a private beach, two pools, a full-service spa, fitness center, six craft cocktail bars and seven specialty restaurants, offering a variety of cuisine, including Asian, Italian and Mexican flavors, as well as seafood and tapas options. Catering to the evolving needs of today’s business traveler, the resort offers nearly 13,000 square feet of outdoor event space and 13,000 square feet of flexible indoor meeting space.

Conrad Tulum and Hilton Tulum All-Inclusive Resort are anticipated to join the Hilton portfolio in Q4 2021 and Q1 2022, respectively. According to a press release, the hotels will each provide guests with a brand-exclusive experience comprising world-class dining and extensive recreation options, while offering visitors access to shared amenities, including a meetings and events complex and a spa.

Conrad Tulum

The new-build 349-room Conrad Tulum will be Conrad Hotels & Resorts’ first hotel in Quintana Roo on the eastern coast of the Yucatan Peninsula. Nestled among verdant tropical vegetation, overlooking the Caribbean Sea's turquoise waters, and situated on an expansive stretch of beach, the hotel is located near one of the best-preserved Mayan sites in Mexico. The hotel will offer a selection of accommodation choices, including a range of suite options. There will also be seven restaurants and bars, serving an array of cuisine options from Mediterranean and Asian to a special Chef Table’s dining experience. Guests will also have the option to relax and unwind in five pools.

The 735-room oceanfront Hilton Tulum All-Inclusive Resort will come with views of the Caribbean Sea. The resort will have seven dining options, as well, offering international fare. Among other amenities there will be an expansive multiple pool complex with a waterpark, and a secluded beach.

In addition to the variety of dining and recreation options at the luxurious Conrad Tulum or Hilton Tulum All-Inclusive Resort, all guests at either hotel will have access to a 21,500-plus-square-foot spa, with 16 treatment rooms and a pool, in a private and quiet area surrounded by tropical resort grounds. Guests visiting for meetings or events will have access to a 55,000-square-foot convention center and an auditorium that seats up to 400 people.

