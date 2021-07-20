Moon Palace Cancun to Host Hootie & the Blowfish Concert

Moon Palace Cancun will host Grammy Award-winning band Hootie & the Blowfish's inaugural destination concert vacation event: "HootieFest: The Big Splash" between January 26 - 29, 2022.

The four-day rock event, in partnership with CID Presents and On Location, will include three performances on the beach by the band, as well as appearances by Barenaked Ladies, Blues Traveler, Toad the Wet Sprocket, Better Than Ezra, Spin Doctors, Toadies, Sister Hazel and Drivin N Cryin.

HootieFest packages went on sale to the public on July 15 and include all-inclusive resort accommodations, concert access, roundtrip airport transportation and more. The destination event is the first live performance by the band since their "Group Therapy Tour" in 2019, which marked the 25th anniversary of their Diamond-certified debut album, "Cracked Rear View," and the band’s first tour in over a decade.

Additional details, including pool party performances are still to be announced.

In addition to daytime entertainment and nightly concerts, fans will get a chance to explore Mexico through various off-site adventures including diving in underground cenotes, visiting the lost capital of Chichen Itza, discovering the hidden gems of nearby Isla Mujeres, sailing on luxury catamarans, and more.

The event will also focus on sustainable practices. In addition to a single-use plastic-free concert area, all waste discarded throughout the resort will be sorted during the event and diverted from landfill. Additionally, donations made throughout the package purchase process will go toward the Hootie & The Blowfish Foundation for redistribution to local charities.

For more information about "HootieFest: The Big Splash," including how to book all-inclusive packages as well as health and safety precautions and payment plan details, visit: https://hootiefest.com

