Dave Matthews And Tim Reynolds to Host Concert at Moon Palace Cancún

Following on the announcement that Phish would be hosting its fifth concert vacation at Moon Palace Cancún, the hotel has shared that Dave Matthews and Tim Reynolds have planned their own return to the beach for their fifth annual “Dave Matthews & Tim Reynolds: Riviera Maya” event, hosted February 18-20, 2022, in Mexico. (Phish will perform February 24-27, 2022.)

The all-inclusive packages go on sale to the public June 18 at 1 p.m. ET via www.daveandtimrivieramaya.com. A number of pre-sales for members of the DMB Warehouse Fan Association will begin on June 15, at 1 p.m. ET at warehouse.davematthewsband.com. “Dave Matthews & Tim Reynolds: Riviera Maya” alumni are invited to participate in a special pre-sale beginning June 17 at 1 p.m. ET.

The 2022 event will again be hosted at the AAA Four Diamond Moon Palace Cancún, providing guests with a wide range of luxury accommodations just steps from CID Presents’ beachfront concert venue. This year, a new venue location in the Sunrise section of the resort will allow fans to book new room types, offering views of the stage and venue. In addition to daytime pool parties and nightly concerts on the beach, guests will be encouraged to enrich their weekend with exploration of the Yucatan Peninsula’s natural beauty and rich Mayan culture through various off-site adventures, including diving in underground cenotes, visiting the lost capital of Chichen Itza, sailing on catamarans to Isla Mujeres and more.

CID Presents’ ongoing commitment to a comprehensive greening program continues in partnership with the Moon Palace, which has been designated as a low-carbon tourism provider. In addition to a single-use plastic-free concert area, all waste discarded throughout the resort will be sorted during the event and diverted from landfill. These efforts have resulted in more responsible and sustainable event production while directly contributing to the fight against climate change.

CID Presents and On Location will monitor relevant recommendations and guidelines imposed by local authorities and the World Health Organization to ensure a safe experience for all guests.

Visit www.moonpalacecancun.com.

Related Stories

Mexican Caribbean Continues Rebound One Year After Reopening

Riviera Maya on the Rise, Say Tour Operators

Visit Mexico Opens First International Office in New York City

Las Ventanas al Paraíso Unveils Summer Guest Experiences