Pleasant Holidays, Journese Add Guatemala Vacation Packages

Pleasant Holidays and its luxury brand, Journese, have announced the addition of Guatemala to their Central America portfolio, with luxury hotels, flights, guided vacations, tours, excursions, private and shared transfers, and more open for bookings for travel in 2024 and 2025. Custom vacation packages are available, including hotel and resort accommodations in Antigua, Guatemala City, Lake Atitlan and Tikal, along with “Discover Guatemala,” a six-day guided vacation led by an English-speaking local guide and guaranteed departures every Friday year-round.

Guatemala was the center of influence during the height of the Mayan Empire. The Mayan city of Tikal was one of the empire’s great powers during the Classic Period. Guatemala has a volcanic geography with a pair of volcanoes, Volcán de Agua and Volcán de Fuego, looming over Antigua and Guatemala City. Available commissionable excursions allow travelers to explore the culture and history of Guatemala, including city tours, rainforest hikes, Tikal National Park visits, local village encounters and culinary experiences with shared or private options.

Pleasant Holidays and Journese offer direct flights to Guatemala City on major airlines including United from Houston (IAH), Chicago (ORD), Newark (EWR), Los Angeles (LAX) and Washington D.C. (IAD); Alaska Airlines, Delta Air Lines and Volaris from LAX; JetBlue from New York (JFK); Avianca from LAX, JFK and IAD; and American Airlines from Dallas (DFW) and Miami (MIA).

Pleasant Holidays and Journese offer customized travel itineraries, including flights from major gateways throughout the United States with premium economy and business-class seating, arrival and departure services, and private and shared ground transportation.

With the addition of Guatemala, Pleasant Holidays and Journese now offer seven countries in Central and South America and 80 countries worldwide, besides river and ocean cruises.

For more information, visit www.pleasantagent.com.

Related Stories

Kensington Tours Expands "Voyages" to Central America and Asia

Journeysmiths Announces Expansion of Latin America Offerings

Tauck to Launch New Journeys in Colombia and Japan in 2025

Sky Vacations Expands Faith-Based Travel Market