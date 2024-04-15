Rocky Mountaineer Launches Moab Music Festival Package

Luxury rail company Rocky Mountaineer has launched an eight-night itinerary in partnership with the Moab Music Festival. The special edition route, “Sounds in the Southwest,” will operate September 3-11, 2024, offering an eight-night musical travel experience.

Guests will board the Rocky Mountaineer for a two-day “Rockies to the Red Rocks” rail route from Denver, CO, to Moab, UT. They will then spend four nights at the Moab Music Festival, with venues nestled among canyon walls, rivers and towering red rocks. Following the festival, guests will enjoy a further two days of American Southwest scenery onboard the train.

The “Sounds in the Southwest” package includes a round-trip journey from Denver onboard Rocky Mountaineer’s SilverLeaf Plus Service with access to the Rocky Mountaineer lounge car with live music entertainment and beverages. The package includes tickets to four Moab Music Festival programs, round-trip music venue transportation and sightseeing tours. Note: Rocky Mountaineer is a daylight-only rail experience, so guests will enjoy eight nights of hotel accommodations as part of the package.

“Sounds in the Southwest” Itinerary

Day 1: Begin your journey with an evening in Denver.

Day 2: Depart Denver and travel onboard Rocky Mountaineer. Cross the Continental Divide as you take in the views of canyons and the Colorado River before arriving at the resort town of Glenwood Springs .

as you take in the views of canyons and the before arriving at the resort town of . Day 3: Depart Glenwood Springs and travel onboard Rocky Mountaineer. Cross the Colorado-Utah border with mountain views in the background. Take an afternoon sightseeing transfer from the train to your hotel, then enjoy an evening concert and reception at the Red Earth Venue . Overnight in Moab.

. Overnight in Moab. Day 4: Take a jetboat to a secluded grotto in Canyonlands National Park for Moab Music Festival’s signature event, Grotto Concert . A brunch reception will be presented before departure. The afternoon and evening are to yourself in downtown Moab.

for Moab Music Festival’s signature event, . A brunch reception will be presented before departure. The afternoon and evening are to yourself in downtown Moab. Day 5: Begin your day with a scenic, guided hike leading you to a secluded canyon for a concert in a natural setting. The afternoon and evening are spent at your leisure.

Day 6: Board an open-air boat for a leisurely ride and concert on the Colorado River. Following the concert, enjoy a brunch reception with mimosas, coffee and juices. In the afternoon, venture out to Canyonlands National Park and Dead Horse Point for a guided tour.

for a guided tour. Day 7: Enjoy a private tour of Arches National Park before boarding Rocky Mountaineer to Glenwood Springs.

before boarding Rocky Mountaineer to Glenwood Springs. Day 8: Depart Glenwood Springs onboard the Rocky Mountaineer towards Denver.

Day 9: Your journey ends upon checkout from your Denver hotel.

The “Sounds in the Southwest” package is eligible for the “Feature Package Promotion” running through April, offering up to $1,000 in savings per couple when booking before April 30, 2024.

For more information, visit www.rockymountaineer.com.

