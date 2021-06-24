Rail Europe Opens Ticket Sales for Spain’s OUIGO Train Network

Rail Europe is opening ticket sales for the new OUIGO high-speed train network in Spain on its B2B platforms. The network services the cities of Madrid, Barcelona, Zaragoza and Tarragona. The competitively priced tickets offered by OUIGO will give customers the opportunity to travel more frequently by high-speed train, the most sustainable means of mass transportation. Prices start from €9 (just under $11).

Rail Europe is now selling the tickets for the new affordable, high-speed train in Spain that started running this spring on its B2B tools. OUIGO is providing daily connections between the two main cities of the country, Madrid and Barcelona (two hours and 45 minutes)—the first trains to operate at high speed between Spain’s two largest cities. OUIGO will also serve the cities of Zaragoza and Tarragona. Deployment of the OUIGO network will continue in Spain to allow high-speed travel to Valencia, Alicante, Cordoba, Seville and Malaga.

All trips will be available on comfortable double-deck trains. Onboard, there will be an OUIbar and a relaxing cafe. For the same price as a ticket, passengers can opt for OUIGO PLUS, a pack that includes numerous extra services, such as choosing your seat, reserving an XL seat, taking an extra piece of luggage and accessing OUIFUN, the on-board entertainment service with a wide selection of films, series, cartoons, podcasts, magazine programs and games.

Good to know: Travel advisors are now able to make their first reservations and purchase OUIGO tickets for their customers below current observed market rates in Spain.

In Spain, Rail Europe already offers tickets for thousands of different routes between all cities in the country. All of them can be booked on agent.raileurope.com or on its API.

