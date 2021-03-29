United Returns to JFK With Flights to Los Angeles, San Francisco

United is back at John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK), now operating direct service to the airline's West Coast hubs, Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) and (SFO). The airline will use its Boeing 767-300ER aircraft, which has 46 business class all-aisle-access seating, and 22 United Premium Plus seats.

United is currently flying one round-trip flight five days a week to each West Coast airport, with plans to double the number of flights as demand grows. The carrier is back at JFK following a five-year hiatus and now offers service from all three major airports in the New York City area.

United's premium cabin includes flat-bed seats on all flights, similar to the current Newark-Los Angeles and Newark-San Francisco offerings, providing a consistent and comprehensive New York City-West Coast product. This includes the signature cooling gel pillow, along with the Saks Fifth Avenue day blanket and pillow. The routes offer seasonal menus crafted by renowned chefs; this includes both travelers in United Business and United Premium Plus sections who enjoy a complimentary hot entrée, mixed nuts, salad and dessert, as well as complimentary alcoholic beverages. The Economy Plus and Economy sections offer the United all-in-one snack bag, as well as the airline's buy-on-board program, which returns on April 12. Eligible customers will have access to the United Club location at either LAX or SFO.

United's operations at JFK's Terminal 7 will provide seamless access for customers. The lobby area offers self-service kiosks, along with eight podiums, steps away from the TSA checkpoint. Just a short walk from security screening, travelers will find the United-operated gates. Customers will also benefit from easy connections to more than a dozen Star Alliance partners at JFK, including access to 15 destinations in 14 countries as of March 2021.

