ANA to Trial IATA Travel Pass

All Nippon Airways (ANA) will conduct a trial of the International Air Transport Association (IATA) Travel Pass mobile application. The trial will further ANA’s goal to seek innovative digital solutions to help customers seamlessly and securely manage their international travel to comply with the latest global COVID-19 health requirements.

“With constant changes to international travel requirements adding to the complexity of travel, IATA Travel Pass enables passengers to easily verify whether they meet the COVID-19 testing requirements of their destination and share their test results with airlines and authorities in a secure way,” said Yuji Hirako, president and CEO of ANA and member of the board of governors of IATA, in a press statement.

IATA Travel Pass is a mobile application that helps travelers to store and manage their verified certifications for COVID-19 tests or COVID-19 vaccines. This, IATA says, will be important for governments that are likely to require either verified testing or vaccination proof as a condition of international travel during and after the COVID-19 pandemic. The IATA Travel Pass, it adds, will be more secure and efficient than current paper processes used to manage health requirements (the international certificate of vaccination or prophylaxis, for example).

“With the trial, ANA is helping global aviation to get back on its feet by giving governments the confidence to safely reopen borders and reconnect people,” said Alexandre de Juniac, director general and CEO of IATA. “IATA Travel Pass will help travelers to verify their compliance with COVID-19 requirements using health credentials securely linked to their identity in a digital passport.”

The trial is one of many efforts by ANA to improve the customer experience and ensure the safety and peace of mind of passengers.

