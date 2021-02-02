TripIt Launches COVID-19 Travel Guide

With travel restrictions related to COVID-19 varying greatly and constantly changing, the process of traveling isn’t as straightforward as it used to be. Launched on Tuesday, TripIt now has a COVID-19 Travel Guide that shows users the latest guidelines, restrictions and requirements—alongside infection rates—for the destinations you’re visiting.

How does the COVID-19 guidance feature work?

To help you stay up to date on the affects that COVID-19 is having on your travel plans, TripIt added destination-specific travel guidance into its app. Once you book a trip, you’ll be able to see the latest information on COVID-19 for the destinations you’re visiting, which will include current infection rates, quarantine rules upon arrival, testing requirements and more, before visiting the area. This information comes from TripIt’s partner Riskline.

Where can I access COVID-19 travel guidance?

The next time you view a trip itinerary in TripIt, you will notice a guidebook button on your trip summary screen (above the edit button). Tap the guidebook to see additional information to help you prepare for your next trip.

For every country (and for some countries, states and provinces) you’re visiting, TripIt will show you COVID-19 related:

Key information, including infection rates, hotspots and any quarantine or testing requirements for travelers entering the area.

Requirements and restrictions currently in place, including mask requirements, curfew orders and restrictions on dining and shopping.

Travel guidelines issued for your destination, such as health documentation requirements, entry and exit rules, travel bans and more.

Will every destination have COVID-19 travel guidance?

COVID-19 travel guidance is available for more than 200 countries and territories. Some countries also have data available by specific regions: For Australia, you can view guidance by state; for Canada, you can view guidance by province; and for the United States, you can view guidance by state.

COVID-19 travel guidance is available to all TripIt users. For more information, visit www.tripit.com.

