AMG Launches Dine & Discover Event Series in U.S.

American Marketing Group (AMG) has added a new series of educational evening events to its advisor development offerings, providing its affiliated consultants with another way to build product knowledge and supplier connections.

The first Dine & Discover event in the U.S. took place April 30 in Garden City, N.Y. and was sold out. The second was May 2 in Cherry Hill, N.J., which attracted participants from throughout the Northeast. Both events featured a trade show, supplier presentations and a sit-down dinner.

The evenings brought owners, advisors and preferred partners together to create in-person connections. More than 100 participants exchanged insights on brand innovations, tools, strategies and product offerings as well as industry trends. A range of preferred partners from cruise lines and tour operators to tourism boards and travel insurance providers sponsored the events.

“The Dine & Discover events were abuzz with advisors and partners learning from each other,” said Kathryn Mazza-Burney, chief sales officer. “Events that give advisors and suppliers the chance to meet face to face, discuss strategies, and develop stronger connections always yield compelling results. These new intimate evenings, along with all our events, provide our advisors and partners with the opportunity to build invaluable relationships in their markets.”

Dine & Discover events will continue to grow in both the U.S. and Canadian markets. The next U.S. evening, scheduled for June 12 in Hackensack, N.J., is already sold out.

The events are part of a comprehensive suite of professional development activities AMG offers, including KORE training for new advisors, Experiences trips for advisors to gain firsthand knowledge of destinations, and the Travel Market conference, being held September 26-29 at JW Marriott Marco Island Beach Resort in Florida.

