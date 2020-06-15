ASTA’s Global Convention Goes Virtual, Renamed Global Live

The American Society of Travel Advisors (ASTA) announced that its annual Global Convention, originally set to take place in Washington, D.C. on August 25–28, 2020, is being transitioned into an online experience. The dates will remain the same, although it has been renamed ASTA Global Live (AGL).

During an online Town Hall last week, ASTA’s executive committee announced the association’s decision with ASTA’s president and CEO, Zane Kerby. In the new virtual format, ASTA will include content relevant to the recovery as an industry.

Tip: ASTA has created a FAQs page for all attendees and exhibitors to reference. On this page, attendees who have already registered will find instructions for transferring their registration. For travel professionals who have not yet registered, the new event page, www.ASTAGlobalLive.org, has been updated and will continue to be updated with newly formatted education sessions, a variety of entertainment and virtual engagement.

DAILY NEWS & DEALS NEWSLETTER Like this story? Subscribe to Daily News & Deals! Featuring breaking news on the latest product launches, deals, sales promotions, and executive appointments. Be sure to sign-up for this free industry daily newsletter. Subscribe Now

In addition, ASTA will be offering several pre-event instructional sessions, in addition to putting together a customer service team to help attendees navigate any technical difficulties and questions.

ASTA Global Live will include over 14 educational sessions focusing on sales, business operations and the ASTA Verified Travel Advisor certification program. Attendees will also have the opportunity to meet with over 100 travel suppliers through an online tradeshow and one-to-one appointments and enjoy virtual fitness classes to start their day. August 27 and 28 will be setup for the small-business independent advisors.

Speakers include:

Rick Steves , public television host and guidebook author

, public television host and guidebook author Tom Krieglstein , founder, lead facilitator, Swift Kick

, founder, lead facilitator, Lisa Lutoff-Perlo , president and CEO of Celebrity Cruises

, president and CEO of Captain Kate McCue, captain of Celebrity Edge

Travel professionals are encouraged to register for AGL by July 11 to receive $30 off, using the code “ASTALive30” at checkout. Visit www.ASTAGlobalLive.org.

Related Stories

ASTA Announces Social Justice Initiatives

Dream Vacations, CruiseOne, Cruises Inc. Host Virtual Conference

Uniworld Adds New Courses to Travel Advisor Training Program

ASTA Urges State Department to Resume Passport Processing