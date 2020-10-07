Brand USA Launches “Always-On” Virtual Platform

On Wednesday, Brand USA, the destination marketing organization for the United States, announced the launch of Brand USA Global Marketplace—a one-stop shop for U.S. travel partners and international audiences to interact. Brand USA Global Marketplace is a custom-built, always-on, virtual platform that provides access to a diverse range of U.S. destinations, attractions and points of interest for the international travel industry. Brand USA calls the platform a “reimagined version of traditional trade shows and industry events.”

The platform, Brand USA says, will further the DMO’s efforts to invigorate U.S. tourism as the world recovers. By hosting ongoing networking opportunities, enrichment sessions and large-scale events across multiple time zones, Brand USA Global Marketplace encourages the international travel community to engage with U.S. destinations on an ongoing basis. Approximately 150 U.S. partners—including destinations, regional marketing organizations, transportation services, attractions, hotels and hotel groups, and tour operators—are expected to join the platform. The “high caliber” of U.S. partners are expected to attract key international audiences who are interested in the U.S. and its diverse destinations, products, and services.

Offering five portals—each designed for virtual exploration of the 50 states, five territories and District of Columbia—Brand USA Global Marketplace provides registered users with travel itineraries, destination marketing collateral and insights from industry experts. The Main Stage serves as a place for educational seminars, while the USA Partner Pavilions—with geographically driven partner pods representing the entirety of the U.S.—and Buyer Pavilion will facilitate one-to-one meetings. In the Networking Lounge, participants will have the opportunity to engage outside of scheduled sessions. Video On-Demand allows for self-guided education with three screens showing a variety of travel entertainment, educational and featured programming. To simulate the relational exchanges that occur at industry events, registered users will also have access to a Virtual Briefcase and Business Card Jar, among other networking tools.

The second edition of Brand USA Travel Week Europe will be the first event to take place on Brand USA Global Marketplace. Connecting Europe with the U.S. travel industry, the four-day initiative (October 26-29, 2020) will offer U.S. partners and European buyers the opportunity to schedule one-to-one appointments and attend enrichment sessions that provide marketing insight from thought leaders in the industry. Additional information about Brand USA Travel Week Europe 2020 will be released in mid-October 2020, followed by announcements for events tailored for Canadian, Mexican and Australian audiences in Winter 2021.

Registration and programming details are available at www.thebrandusa.com.

