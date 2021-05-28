Dream Vacations Offering Military Vets Chance to Win Free Agency Franchise

Dream Vacations is again offering military veterans the chance to win their own travel agency franchise as part of the “Operation Vetrepreneur: Become Your Owner General” business plan contest. Five winners will be awarded a travel agency business, and in celebration of the contest’s 10th anniversary, one grand prize winner will also receive a berth on a European river cruise on the Danube River. Since 2012, Dream Vacations has awarded 51 free franchises valued at $637,800 to military veterans. This year’s contest begins on Monday, May 31, 2021, and runs through August 6, 2021.

The Dream Vacations franchise contest is open to former members of any of the five branches of the U.S. military (Army, Air Force, Navy, Marine Corps and Coast Guard) who are retired, off active duty and/or honorably discharged prior to the contest start date and are residents of the U.S. To participate, candidates must complete an online entry form and an introductory phone interview with a Franchise Development Manager. Candidates will be required to submit a candidate profile, business plan and video. Finalists will be invited to participate in follow-up phone interviews before winners are selected.

Five winners will be notified in August 2021; each grand prize is valued at $12,300 and includes a complimentary Dream Vacations franchise with a waived $10,500 initial start-up fee and monthly service fees. After completing virtual franchisee training, the winners will be armed with all the tools and knowledge they need to begin their next journey as small business owners creating “dream vacations.”

According to the Department of Defense, more than 200,000 military veterans are entering the civilian workforce each day and Dream Vacations says it franchising provides an opportunity to leverage the traits gained in the military and translate them to entrepreneurship. This includes teamwork, decisive thinking, leadership and self-discipline to name a few. Those who have served in the Armed Forces also have an innate desire to serve others and see the world, which are important aspects of being a successful travel franchise owner, Dream Vacations adds.

Note: Military veterans and Gold Star families interested in starting a work-from-home business immediately can purchase a Dream Vacations travel agency business now at a 30 percent discount, receive an enlistment package valued no less than $5,000, and can select one of two perks currently being offered—either waived administrative fees valued at $1,350 or a Microsoft Surface Pro tablet valued at $1,000. In addition to having access to the Command Center, an internal portal with veteran-specific training and veteran-themed marketing assets, all veterans and Gold Star families receive a waived training fee for a business partner and the ability to hire active-duty military spouses and veterans as associates at a discount. Additional veteran incentives include the ability to move residences and stay in business, travel discounts for military customers and access to veteran networking groups.

For more information, visit www.operationvetrepreneur.com or call 888-249-8235.

