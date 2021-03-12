Ensemble Names Todd Hutzulak as Executive Director, Marketing

Ensemble Travel Group has announced the appointment of Todd Hutzulak to the newly created position of executive director, marketing. In this new role, Hutzulak will be responsible for developing and executing strategies and programs that align with Ensemble Travel’s strategic goals and create value to both members and supplier partners.

Based in Vancouver, Canada, Hutzulak has been with Ensemble for the past 13 years, holding key roles in both marketing and technology and was most recently senior product designer on Ensemble’s Product Development and Technology Solutions team. In this new role, he will lead Ensemble’s marketing team in the development of marketing initiatives that drive agency member adoption and ensure the delivery of a stronger value proposition for the consortia’s membership.

“As part of an internal restructuring designed to meet the continued and significant challenges from COVID-19, we are confident that Todd’s expertise in both technology and marketing combined with his familiarity of our members, suppliers, staff and the industry will ensure relationship continuity and make him the perfect person for this role,” said David Harris, CEO of Ensemble Travel Group, in a written statement. “Now more than ever, as we look to restart travel, we are committed to developing new services and continuing with refinements that improve our efficiency and profitability for our members and suppliers to ensure post-pandemic readiness and success.”

Hutzulak replaces Carl Schmitt, vice president, marketing, who is no longer with the company.

For more information, visit www.ensembletravel.com.

