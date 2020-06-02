Expedia TAAP Debuts Advisor Incentive Program

Expedia Partner Solutions (EPS), one of the B2B partnership brands of Expedia Group, announced new a new incentive program to support U.S.-based travel advisors to kickstart the travel industry.

Under the program, new sign-ups to Expedia TAAP (Travel Agent Affiliate Program), as well as existing partners that haven’t used the tool for some time, will receive a fast-track membership to “silver tier” from the usual “standard tier” for new joiners. This will not only allow advisors to earn up to 42 percent more in revenue, it will also unlock package rates for the travelers they serve, an average 20 percent discount on accommodation bookings when combined with a transport component, EPS says. For advisors actively booking on Expedia TAAP, EPS is introducing a range of tailored incentives, including increased revenue for all U.S. agencies.

To enable travel advisors to book with confidence in these uncertain times, nearly 70 percent of lodging rates on Expedia TAAP are now refundable. What’s more, there are several “traveler safety” features soon to be introduced within Expedia TAAP; these include information on whether properties offer contactless check-in and checkout, whether hand sanitizer is available to guests and any enhanced cleaning measures properties are undertaking. Note: Expedia TAAP supply also includes more than 180,000 vacation rental properties.

Expedia TAAP connects 3 million agents in over 30 countries to more than 700,000 Expedia Group accommodations, over 70,000 activities plus flights from 500-plus airlines.

Visit expediapartnersolutions.com.

