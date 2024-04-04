Heather Nelson Appointed VP of Partner Relations, Hotel for Ensemble

Ensemble has announced the appointment of Heather Nelson as vice president of partner relations, hotel. In this role, Nelson will oversee the network’s revitalized hotel program, which encompasses an array of hotel properties spanning 170 countries, including an extensive selection of luxury and boutique hotels. Her focus will also include Ensemble’s hotel amenity program, comprising more than 500 properties from around the world offering exclusive amenities for Ensemble member's clients.

Nelson brings more than 28 years of knowledge and expertise in the global hotel sector to her new role. Most recently, she served as the head of U.S. international sales for Radisson Hotel Group, a newly created role she was appointed to in 2021 to lead all sales segments, marketing and events for U.S. point of sale into Radisson’s global portfolio of hotels. Prior to her promotion, she served as senior director of managed partnerships, overseeing strategy and direction for the Americas sales teams and managing key relationships with travel management companies, consortia, online travel agencies, and leisure/wholesale customers.

Nelson previously spent eight years at HRG North America as the vice president of hotel relations. In this role, she managed relationships with North American hotel chains and brands, driving revenue growth through effective partnership strategies. From her first role in the hotel industry with Omni Hotels & Resorts, Nelson also held regional and global sales positions with hospitality brands such as Worldhotels and Preferred Hotels & Resorts.

