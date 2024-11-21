ID Travel Group Appoints New Business Development Manager

ID Travel Group has announced the appointment of Kelly Whitehead as the company’s new business development manager. With over 17 years of experience in sales and marketing across the luxury and wellness travel sectors, Whitehead brings a wealth of expertise to the ID Travel Group, strengthening its commitment to expanding its presence and building meaningful partnerships within the travel industry.

Based in Aiken, SC, Whitehead will be responsible for extending ID Travel Group’s footprint in the South and Northeast, focusing on the following territories: Texas, Alabama, South Carolina, North Carolina, Georgia, Tennessee, Louisiana, Virginia, Maryland, Washington, D.C. and Pennsylvania.

Whitehead’s background includes a proven track record in luxury consortia, wellness travel, and the development of strategic partnerships, all of which ID Travel Group says will play a key role in driving the company’s growth in these important markets.

“We are thrilled to welcome Kelly to the team,” said Laurie Palumbo, COO and partner of the ID Travel Group. “Her deep industry knowledge and strong relationships with advisors in the luxury and wellness sectors will be invaluable as we continue to expand and enhance our partnerships across the U.S. We look forward to the impact and support she will provide to these markets,” added Palumbo.

The ID Travel Group of companies services all the warm weather luxury destinations, as well as destinations that provide “trips of a lifetime” experiences.

Related Stories

Pleasant Holidays and Journese Expand National Sales Team

John Lovell to Become President of Travel Leaders Network

Kensington Announces Realignment of Executive Team

Up Norway Announces Executive Changes