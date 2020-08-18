Israel Wine Producers Association to Host Virtual Event for Advisors

On August 19, the Israel Wine Producers Association (IWPA) will host “A Sip of Israel in North America” in partnership with the Israel Ministry of Tourism in North America (IMOT) for a virtual wine tour of Israel. Believed to be the first such event of its kind for travel advisers, this virtual tour will illustrate how extensive and deep-rooted winemaking is in Israel.  

The tour will include wines from each region of Israel—Tel Aviv, Galilee, GolanJerusalem and the Negev—with commentary from the director of each corresponding region in North America (Western, Midwest, Canada, Northeast and Southern, respectively). Each will share highlights of activities and attractions tourists can discover in these regions. In addition, the directors will be joined by the winemaker of each of the five wines, as well as host Joshua Greenstein, executive vice president of the IWPA.  

“The Ministry of Tourism has long wanted to get the point across that not only is Israel a wine destination, but with the convenience of Israel’s small size, a wine experience can easily be added to almost any day of touring,” said Chad Martin, IMOT director of the Northeast Region, in a press announcement. 

To help round out the experience for the travel advisers, IWPA is offering a special wine package, so that participants wanting to taste the wines and really have a “A Sip of Israel in North America,” can get the full virtual experience.  

The event is on August 19th and begins at 4:30 p.m. EST. The five-bottle wine package is $99 with free shipping and is available across the continental U.S., Canada and the U.K. Travel Advisors who would like to attend this event can RSVP online.

To stay up-to-date with future travel to Israel or to plan your trip when the country reopens to international travel, visit israel.travel.

