Oasis Travel Network Launches “Build-a-Plan” Program

OASIS Travel Network has announced that, starting this month, it will replace its traditional Basic, Elite and Platinum plans with an all-new “Build-A-Plan” program, letting travel advisors customize their membership by choosing from one of four new commission levels based on their individual business needs. Those who join by May 31, 2020 will receive “early bird” discounts, including an additional month free with a purchase of any annual component. All members opting into the “Build-A-Plan” will also receive free membership into the American Society of Travel Advisors (ASTA).

Kelly Bergin, president of OASIS Travel Network, said in the announcement that the host agency wanted to use this downtime to create a new program that will help its members better manage their budgets.

OASIS Travel Network’s ‘Build-A-Plan’ program will continue to provide the network’s members with the tools needed to operate a successful travel business. Among the many offerings to better promote a travel advisor’s business are high-tech, branded websites with an integrated hotel and cruise booking engine, email and print marketing through Signature Travel Network, an automatic client booking management system, an associate program to grow business, and value-added perks to help with repeat and referral clients. Additionally, a mobile application for the client’s itinerary is included as an added benefit.

For more information on OASIS Travel Network, visit www.oasistravelnetwork.com.

