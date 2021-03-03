Oasis Travel Network Unveils Roster of Virtual Events

Oasis Travel Network (OTN) has successfully created and implemented a roster of virtual events and webinars meant to offer members varying opportunities for connection with other members and industry providers of all kinds.

“Communicating with our members and ensuring they’ve got plenty of ways to continue to build their businesses and thrive during this challenging time has been a top priority for Oasis,” said Kelly Bergin, president of Oasis Travel Network, in a press statement.

The reoccurring virtual events, outlined below, cover a wide range of topics and touch on the most important subjects facing the travel advisor community today.

Virtual Event Pivoting Back to Travel | The Destination Weddings & Honeymoons Edition 2020 put the nuptial plans of thousands upon thousands of couples on hold, but with the promise of widespread vaccine distribution in the near future, it’s time to get back to planning and ensure your clients live out the destination weddings & honeymoons of their dreams. Hear from top suppliers and destinations on wedding venue & ceremony options, romantic destinations & resorts and more when you watch the event on-demand. Watch Now!

OTN Virtual Forum

These forums, occurring at least twice each month, were created to help OTN members engage with supplier partner representatives on a more personal level. To allow for flexibility and increased connection, members can engage with a representative visually and verbally on OTN’s Zoom platform.

OTN Supplier Roundup

This quarterly event brings together supplier partners and members and offers even more one-on-one interactions—giving the feeling of almost sitting in the same room. The event includes a one-hour lightning round with a variety of 10-minute pitches by preferred suppliers, before moving to almost two hours of tradeshow sessions using Zoom breakout rooms to connect. Suppliers are able to connect with OTN members more directly than in a webinar or large Zoom meeting.

OTN Lightning Rounds

Occurring four to six times a year, OTN Lightning Rounds focus on different topics and offer a very quick overview (about eight minutes per supplier) of a specific category of supplier (such as travel insurance providers). The goal is to have Oasis Travel Network members take away enough knowledge to decide if they want to pursue a relationship with a supplier and how to continue connecting.

Oasis Luxury Travel Market (OLTM)

Because hotels are a very large segment of what OTN members book, this twice-yearly event offers the opportunity for members to interact with specific luxury hotel brands and properties through one-on-one scheduled appointments.

These virtual events complement the recent announcement of Oasis Travel Network’s 2021 Annual Conference, taking place November 8-9, 2021 at the Venetian Hotel in Las Vegas. The event will be the first in-person OTN conference since the pandemic began in March 2020 and is co-located with Signature Travel Network’s Annual Conference, which is taking place at the same location immediately following.

For more information on Oasis Travel Network, visit www.oasistravelnetwork.com.

