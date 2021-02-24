Travel Leaders Network Shares Dates for 2021 EDGE Conference

Travel Leaders Network, one of North America's largest retail travel agency organizations, has announced the new dates for its EDGE (Educate, Discover, Gather, Evolve) 2021 international conference and advisor trade show experience. Previously scheduled for May this year, EDGE will now take place from October 18-21, 2021. The venue remains Loews Royal Pacific Resort and Loews Sapphire Falls Resort at Universal Orlando Resort in Orlando, Florida.

“Although we had a successful virtual conference in 2020 called Bridge to the Future, it is exciting to gather once again in person,” said Roger Block, president of Travel Leaders Network, in a press announcement. The EDGE conference, according to Block offers advisors the chance to sharpen their skills, learn about new services, meet with suppliers, network and have some fun.

The EDGE conference was designed to provide travel advisors with a competitive advantage in the marketplace. Travel Leaders Network members attending the conference will have access to:

A variety of educational and informative general sessions

Workshops on all aspects of selling travel, running a travel agency and building business

A large trade show with plenty of opportunities to interact with supplier partners

Events and entertainment exclusive to EDGE

On partnering with Loews Royal Pacific Resort and Loews Sapphire Falls Resort at Universal Orlando Resort for EDGE, Block said, “With its spectacular hotels and memorable theme parks, it's the perfect meeting destination, and we are confident that all our attendees will have an amazing time while gaining new knowledge, ideas, insights and business relationships.”

Registration for EDGE 2021 will be forthcoming.

For more information, visit www.travelleadersnetwork.com.

