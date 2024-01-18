OutsideAgents.com Names Andrea Wright as VP, Luxury Sales

Host agency OutsideAgents.com has announced the hiring of travel industry professional Andrea Wright as vice president, luxury sales. She joins OutsideAgents.com with over 25 years of hospitality experience.

Wright will spearhead the formulation of an exclusive deluxe brand designed to answer the escalating demand for luxury experiences. She will be responsible for working with advisors to drive business across all sectors of luxury travel and collaborating with premium suppliers to create unique journeys that advisors can promote and offer to their clientele.

Wright has held a variety of positions with Playa Hotels & Resorts and was most recently its vice president of sales, USA, managing the U.S. sales team and overseeing resort partnerships and marketing initiatives. Prior to Playa Hotels and Resorts, Wright held sales management positions with Club Med.

Steve Muraca and Chad Burt, co-owners of OutsideAgents.com stated, “We are absolutely delighted and privileged to announce the addition of Andrea Wright to OutsideAgents.com. Her depth of experience and profound knowledge in luxury travel enriches our team and brings additional value to our members and preferred partners.”

OutsideAgents.com is owned and operated by cousins Burt and Muraca. In over 30 years of operation, the company has grown to become one of the largest host agencies, supporting over 9,000 agents across the United States. The agency offers support, training, technology, marketing and touts the highest commissions in the industry.

For more information, visit www.outsideagents.com.

