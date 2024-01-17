Cruise Planners Announces 25-Plus In-Person Events for 2024

Cruise Planners has announced more than 25 opportunities for in-person events for 2024 at its annual convention, CP World at the Broward County Convention Center, FL. “We are thrilled to present such a diverse line-up of in-person events for our dedicated advisors in 2024,” said Michelle Fee, founder and CEO of Cruise Planners.

In-person events hosted by Cruise Planners for 2024 include:

Two Bootcamps – These three-day sessions provide an in-person learning experience with expert presenters at convenient locations. The bootcamps cover various aspects such as supplier training, sales skills, social media programs, business analytics and technology workshops, offering practical action items to drive tangible results.

Three Tech Days – Tech Days at Cruise Planners headquarters are focused on in-depth training on numerous proprietary and custom-built tools created to streamline the booking process and beyond for the advisor network.

Three Sales Academies – The Cruise Planners Sales Academy is a training program designed to educate and empower franchisees. The program is hosted at either an all-inclusive resort or onboard a ship. These trainings cover sales techniques, customer service, product knowledge and more.

Land Symposium – A comprehensive educational program covering global destinations, escorted tours and all-inclusive resort vacations is offered. Past Land Symposiums have included key elements such as expert advice on selling land, insights from a top-producing advisor panel and personalized networking sessions, providing advisors with the chance to connect with and gain knowledge from numerous tour and destination partners.

Luxury Forum – This is a luxury travel-focused event aimed at helping advisors either grow their luxury sales or begin selling more high-end luxury brands. The event offers expert speakers, product knowledge, supplier one-on-one time and more.

Six Star University trainings – Cruise Planners' new franchisee training called Star (Sales Training to Accelerate Results) University is a comprehensive, six-day program preparing new advisors for everything they will need to know to get started in their profession. They will learn from subject matter experts, supplier partners, attend a trade show and get hands-on technical training on several of Cruise Planners' custom-built marketing, booking and CRM tools.

Annual Convention – This event plays host to advisors, suppliers from all major cruise lines, tour companies and resorts. The annual convention discusses company performance, as well as announcements of new technology, marketing and sales tools to set its advisors up for success in the coming year.

Two Elite Summits – Hosted by Cruise Planners executives and supplier partners, top producing advisors will gather to network, learn and revel in their success and best practices. The Elite Summits will feature supplier partner one-on-one meetings, exclusive receptions, dinner events, entertainment, and more.

Signature Travel events – Signature Travel Network Regional Events are open to Cruise Planners advisors and offer training on Signature Travel Network programs, marketing sessions and supplier sessions. These include Signature Travel Network Annual Conference and Signature Travel Network FAM Opportunities.

For more information, visit www.cruiseplanners.com.

